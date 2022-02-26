Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee United: Marc McNulty seals point on Sir Alex Ferguson homecoming as Tangerines extend unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee United: Marc McNulty seals point on Sir Alex Ferguson homecoming as Tangerines extend unbeaten run

By Alan Temple
February 26 2022, 5.01pm Updated: February 27 2022, 2.42pm
A sold-out away section celebrates
A sold-out away section celebrates

Sir Alex Ferguson returning to the Granite City. Jim Goodwin’s maiden home match in the dugout. A sold-out Pittodrie ready to roar their side to victory.

This was supposed to be Aberdeen’s day.

However, Tam Courts’ Dundee United turned in a gutsy, diligent showing to claim a 1-1 draw and extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Marc McNulty opened the scoring after three minutes, silencing the stadium in the most effective way possible.

Although former St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy would swiftly restore parity, Aberdeen could not find a way to breach the Tangerine wall.

And given the Dons would have gone level with United with a win, the point is precious.

Sir Alex Ferguson homecoming

Goodwin received a raucous reception as he was presented to supporters prior to kick-off.

However, the loudest roar was reserved for Sir Alex Ferguson, in attendance to celebrate the statue erected in his honour outside Pittodrie this week.

Ferguson is hailed

Sir Alex took to the field as a giant display of the man and his myriad achievements was unfurled at the beach end.

So many of those successes in the 1980s occurred while locked in a compelling battle with Jim McLean’s wonderful United sides. The duo also jousted with giants as the clubs shone in Europe. It was fitting that the Tangerines were in town.

On the spot

But United were determined to spoil the party — and they soongrabbed the lead after just three minutes.

In a heady mix of the clumsy and inexplicable, David Bates held Ian Harkes’ jersey in the box for a mystifying length of time under the nose of David Munro.

It gave the referee little option but to point to the spot and McNulty did the honours from 12 yards.

Now the sold-out 1,500-strong away section was making the almighty din.

On this day, of all days — celebrating managers old and new — Aberdeen were never likely to wilt.

And Goodwin’s charges levelled after 15 minutes.

Vicente Besuijen, the Dons’ standout performer, produced a fizzing low drive after dancing into the box. Although Benjamin Siegrist made a wonderful low save, Kennedy was perfectly placed to bundle home the rebound.

Christian Ramirez fired inches over the bar from a super Funso Ojo cut-back, while Ross Graham stung the palms of Dons keeper Joe Lewis from distance.

McNulty celebrates the opener

A breathless, end-to-end affair then saw Besuijen smash drive over the bar following a fine run and cross from Connor McLennan.

United were dealt a blow when Dylan Levitt’s afternoon was prematurely ended through injury. Calum Butcher, celebrating his 31st birthday, entered the fray.

United hold firm

Siegrist made a sharp stop to thwart a deflected McLennan shot as the second half commenced, while Besuijen remained a persistent threat for the hosts.

Connor Barron warmed the gloves of Siegrist from distance with 20 minutes to play.

United’s Swiss stopper made another low save to deny Lewis Ferguson before a stunning last-ditch tackle by Liam Smith blocked a Teddy Jenks drive; the Dons were pushing.

A lightning counter-attack by the hosts culminated in Besuijen dragging a shot wide from 16 yards. Ferguson then saw an effort scrambled off the line. ‘Squeaky bum time,’ as Sir Alex would say.

But that would be as close as either side came to claiming all three points. There would be no Fergie Time winner.

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ogren hits out over ‘police veto’ that killed off Dundee United v Celtic Scottish Cup date switch

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier