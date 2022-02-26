Aberdeen 1-1 Dundee United: Marc McNulty seals point on Sir Alex Ferguson homecoming as Tangerines extend unbeaten run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Alex Ferguson returning to the Granite City. Jim Goodwin’s maiden home match in the dugout. A sold-out Pittodrie ready to roar their side to victory.

This was supposed to be Aberdeen’s day.

However, Tam Courts’ Dundee United turned in a gutsy, diligent showing to claim a 1-1 draw and extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Marc McNulty opened the scoring after three minutes, silencing the stadium in the most effective way possible.

Although former St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy would swiftly restore parity, Aberdeen could not find a way to breach the Tangerine wall.

And given the Dons would have gone level with United with a win, the point is precious.

Sir Alex Ferguson homecoming

Goodwin received a raucous reception as he was presented to supporters prior to kick-off.

However, the loudest roar was reserved for Sir Alex Ferguson, in attendance to celebrate the statue erected in his honour outside Pittodrie this week.

Sir Alex took to the field as a giant display of the man and his myriad achievements was unfurled at the beach end.

So many of those successes in the 1980s occurred while locked in a compelling battle with Jim McLean’s wonderful United sides. The duo also jousted with giants as the clubs shone in Europe. It was fitting that the Tangerines were in town.

On the spot

But United were determined to spoil the party — and they soongrabbed the lead after just three minutes.

In a heady mix of the clumsy and inexplicable, David Bates held Ian Harkes’ jersey in the box for a mystifying length of time under the nose of David Munro.

It gave the referee little option but to point to the spot and McNulty did the honours from 12 yards.

Now the sold-out 1,500-strong away section was making the almighty din.

And the 1,500-plus United fans in the Granite City enjoyed the moment. Really composed start by the visitors. Niskanen, Harkes and Levitt superb. '12 // Aberdeen 0-1 United https://t.co/mgY6pczAEG pic.twitter.com/lpe91Y7Bkg — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) February 26, 2022

On this day, of all days — celebrating managers old and new — Aberdeen were never likely to wilt.

And Goodwin’s charges levelled after 15 minutes.

Vicente Besuijen, the Dons’ standout performer, produced a fizzing low drive after dancing into the box. Although Benjamin Siegrist made a wonderful low save, Kennedy was perfectly placed to bundle home the rebound.

Christian Ramirez fired inches over the bar from a super Funso Ojo cut-back, while Ross Graham stung the palms of Dons keeper Joe Lewis from distance.

A breathless, end-to-end affair then saw Besuijen smash drive over the bar following a fine run and cross from Connor McLennan.

United were dealt a blow when Dylan Levitt’s afternoon was prematurely ended through injury. Calum Butcher, celebrating his 31st birthday, entered the fray.

United hold firm

Siegrist made a sharp stop to thwart a deflected McLennan shot as the second half commenced, while Besuijen remained a persistent threat for the hosts.

Connor Barron warmed the gloves of Siegrist from distance with 20 minutes to play.

United’s Swiss stopper made another low save to deny Lewis Ferguson before a stunning last-ditch tackle by Liam Smith blocked a Teddy Jenks drive; the Dons were pushing.

A lightning counter-attack by the hosts culminated in Besuijen dragging a shot wide from 16 yards. Ferguson then saw an effort scrambled off the line. ‘Squeaky bum time,’ as Sir Alex would say.

But that would be as close as either side came to claiming all three points. There would be no Fergie Time winner.