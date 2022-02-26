Morton 0-0 Arbroath: Lichties still top after Cappielow stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath spurned the chance to go two points clear at the top of the table with a 0-0 draw at Morton.

It wasn’t a game for the football purists with little quality on show from either side.

With Kilmarnock held to a draw at Dunfermline, the Lichties missed the chance to extend their lead at the top.

The visitors enjoyed the best chances in the first half and should have been in front within the opening minute through Liam Henderson.

It was a game of two halves with Arbroath unable to carry their first half dominance into the second.

And it was Morton with the best chance as Gozie Ugwu saw his header cleared off the line.

Team news

Dick Campbell had a near-full squad to choose from with Jack and Chris Hamilton coming back into the starting 11 after missing out last weekend.

Luke Donnelly, James Craigen and David Gold dropped to the bench while Nicky Low was still unavailable through injury.

Arbroath chances

The visitors were backed by a large travelling support and they were almost given something to celebrate within the opening moments.

Alan Lithgow managed to block a Liam Henderson effort from close range after some early pressure.

But the game turned scrappy and neither side were able to gain a real footing on the game.

Arbroath did still create some chances with Jack Hamilton, Scott Stewart and Michael McKenna making attempts on goal. While Derek Gaston in the Lichties goal had little to trouble him.

Craig Wighton then had a glorious chance to open the scoring on 34 minutes.

Jason Thomson was given free reign to run up the right wing before playing the ball infield to Wighton. The on loan Dunfermline forward took one touch before unleashing a fierce drive which went just over the Morton bar.

The Lichties then had another great chance to take the lead moments before half time.

The Morton defence misjudged the flight of the ball giving Jack Hamilton space to nip through and get a shot in from a tight angle. His low effort was saved by the feet of his namesake in the Morton goal.

Hamilton’s save was the last of the action with Morton likely to have been the happier of the two sides.

Game of two halves

Morton started the second half brightly and almost took the lead through Cameron Blues.

The Ton player was free at the back post but could only head Gary Oliver’s cross into the side netting from a tight angle.

The home side looked more of a threat and they looked to burst forward but Chris Hamilton was happy to take a booking for hauling back Oliver as he looked to burst forward.

Morton continued to press forward and again went close but Ricky Little was on hand to turn a dangerous cross behind for a corner.

The game again turned into a scrap with lots of head tennis in the middle of the park with little quality from either side.

The home side looked dangerous once more and they thought they had their opening goal with Gozie Ugwu’s header cleared off the line.

A defensive mix up at the back from a corner saw Ugwu head the ball over Derek Gaston and looked bound to hit the net, if not for a last-ditch clearance from Chris Hamilton.

It would have been no more than deserved for the big attacker who cased the Arbroath defence all sorts of problems in the second half.

Dick Campbell made a number of attacking changes which saw his side work the ball further up the field but they were unable to find a breakthrough.