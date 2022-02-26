Police investigating after two men found injured in Markinch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an investigation after two men were found injured in Markinch, Fife.

Officers responded to the incident in the Queen’s Crescent area at around 2pm on Saturday.

Police have not said whether the men are believed to have been assaulted but have confirmed investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

A force spokeswoman said: “An investigation is under way after two men were found injured in Queens’ Crescent Markinch on Saturday February 26.

“Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries at the location to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

“We have no further information at this time.”

If you have any information contact Police Scotland on 101.