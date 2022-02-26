Police investigating after two men found injured in Markinch By Hannah Ballantyne February 26 2022, 5.53pm Police were called to a home in Markinch. Photo. Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have launched an investigation after two men were found injured in Markinch, Fife. Officers responded to the incident in the Queen’s Crescent area at around 2pm on Saturday. Police have not said whether the men are believed to have been assaulted but have confirmed investigations into the circumstances are ongoing. A force spokeswoman said: “An investigation is under way after two men were found injured in Queens’ Crescent Markinch on Saturday February 26. “Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries at the location to establish the full circumstances of what has happened. “We have no further information at this time.” If you have any information contact Police Scotland on 101. Kirkcaldy shop blocked off amid ongoing incident Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Police ‘growing extremely concerned’ about missing mother of two Specialist police online abuse team honoured in awards Hunt for vandals after windows of two shops smashed in Montrose Man critical after being stabbed in attempted murder