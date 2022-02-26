Tam Courts reckons Aberdeen ‘disappointment’ underlines progress as Dundee United boss offers Dylan Levitt injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts reckons Aberdeen ‘disappointment’ underlines progress as Dundee United boss offers Dylan Levitt injury update

By Alan Temple
February 26 2022, 6.09pm
Hard-fought point: Courts' United
Tam Courts expressed frustration at Dundee United’s inability to take advantage of a dream start against Aberdeen.

However, the Tannadice gaffer was proud of a resolute showing which extended their unbeaten streak to six games.

United moved one point clear of Hibs in fourth spot following a breathless 1-1 draw at a sold-out Pittodrie, with Matty Kennedy cancelling out a Marc McNulty spot-kick.

Courts said: “I feel a little bit disappointed, given the way the game unfolded. We were very aggressive from the outset and got our noses in front. From then, I really expected us to press home that advantage.

“But we didn’t really capitalise. We were quite bitty and didn’t have a lot of retention high up the pitch, which effected our momentum and control.

“When Aberdeen got back into the game it probably descended into something we didn’t want it to be. Equally, it’s a hard-fought point and it puts us in fourth.”

McNulty celebrates the opener

Courts added: “It’s probably testament to how far we’ve come that we leave here a little bit disappointed.”

With the clash representing Jim Goodwin’s first home match in charge of Aberdeen, and Sir Alex Ferguson returning to the Granite City, a sell-out crowd packed into Pittodrie for the New Firm showdown.

And Courts praised his side for handling the occasion.

He continued: “I thought the boys showed a big mentality.

“A lot has been made of the occasion — it was great to be a part of that — but come 3 p.m., when the referee blows the whistle, it’s football time.

“And once we got our noses in front, I really believed that was a big opportunity.”

Dylan Levitt concerns

Set-back: Levitt

Meanwhile, Courts now faces a nervous wait to learn the extent of the injury to Wales international Dylan Levitt.

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder limped off in the closing stages of the first half — replaced by Calum Butcher — and must be considered a doubt Wednesday’s trip to Livingston.

Courts added: “We’ll need to assess that. It’s a muscular injury so you are always naturally quite cautious.

“He’s obviously a big player for us but Calum Butcher stepping in gave us a little bit more solidity in the middle of the park.”

