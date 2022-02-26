Tam Courts reckons Aberdeen ‘disappointment’ underlines progress as Dundee United boss offers Dylan Levitt injury update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts expressed frustration at Dundee United’s inability to take advantage of a dream start against Aberdeen.

However, the Tannadice gaffer was proud of a resolute showing which extended their unbeaten streak to six games.

United moved one point clear of Hibs in fourth spot following a breathless 1-1 draw at a sold-out Pittodrie, with Matty Kennedy cancelling out a Marc McNulty spot-kick.

Courts said: “I feel a little bit disappointed, given the way the game unfolded. We were very aggressive from the outset and got our noses in front. From then, I really expected us to press home that advantage.

“But we didn’t really capitalise. We were quite bitty and didn’t have a lot of retention high up the pitch, which effected our momentum and control.

“When Aberdeen got back into the game it probably descended into something we didn’t want it to be. Equally, it’s a hard-fought point and it puts us in fourth.”

Courts added: “It’s probably testament to how far we’ve come that we leave here a little bit disappointed.”

With the clash representing Jim Goodwin’s first home match in charge of Aberdeen, and Sir Alex Ferguson returning to the Granite City, a sell-out crowd packed into Pittodrie for the New Firm showdown.

And Courts praised his side for handling the occasion.

He continued: “I thought the boys showed a big mentality.

“A lot has been made of the occasion — it was great to be a part of that — but come 3 p.m., when the referee blows the whistle, it’s football time.

“And once we got our noses in front, I really believed that was a big opportunity.”

Dylan Levitt concerns

Meanwhile, Courts now faces a nervous wait to learn the extent of the injury to Wales international Dylan Levitt.

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder limped off in the closing stages of the first half — replaced by Calum Butcher — and must be considered a doubt Wednesday’s trip to Livingston.

Courts added: “We’ll need to assess that. It’s a muscular injury so you are always naturally quite cautious.

“He’s obviously a big player for us but Calum Butcher stepping in gave us a little bit more solidity in the middle of the park.”