Shared ‘New Firm’ history makes Dundee United perfect opponents as Aberdeen honour Sir Alex Ferguson, says Tam Courts

By Sean Hamilton
February 24 2022, 11.11am Updated: February 24 2022, 11.17am
Jim McLean and Sir Alex Ferguson led Dundee United and Aberdeen to new domestic and European heights during their 1970s and '80s glory days.
Their legendary former managers had Dundee United and Aberdeen jousting with Europe’s giants in their 1980s glory days.

That’s why Tam Courts believes it’s fitting that his Tangerines will be at Pittodrie as the Dons honour Sir Alex Ferguson on Saturday.

United last year unveiled a permanent tribute to Jim McLean at Tannadice in the form of a statue.

Aberdeen will afford Ferguson the same honour this weekend, before Britain’s most successful manager ever takes in Saturday’s New Firm clash.

For Courts, United’s status as Aberdeen’s 1980s rivals makes them the perfect opposition.

“These two guys are huge figures in the history of Scottish football and you want their legacy to be timeless,” said Courts.

“These commemorations and statues certainly do that.

“With Aberdeen, it is great to commemorate Sir Alex while he is still healthy and with us.

“I think we could have a sell-out crowd which would be good because it is such an important match for both teams, in respect of what we want to achieve.

“It is also great to see Sir Alex Ferguson’s achievements commemorated by Aberdeen.

“It is something that will stand the test of time.

“Like Jim McLean, Sir Alex has done some brilliant things at a relatively provincial club and it is brilliant to see our clubs commemorate their achievements.

“It will be great to see him watching our game on Saturday.”

He added: “Hopefully we can go out and between us can put on a good show and performance for him.

“We both know the importance of this match.

“It is so tight in the middle of the league and we both know how important the three points could be, with us getting closer and closer to the split.”

Courts remains delighted by the way his side defended to secure a point at home to Rangers on Sunday.

United were under the cosh in the second half, but turned in a resolute rear guard display to deny the Gers, who racked up 30 shots on goal.

Squad boost for Pittodrie clash

And the Tangerines’ options are likely to be boosted at Pittodrie by the return to the squad of full back Scott McMann and midfielder Kevin McDonald.

He said: “I would imagine they will both be fine for the weekend.

“We got them scanned on Monday just to see the extent of the injuries.

“We don’t want to take any unnecessary risks because we don’t have the biggest squad.

“We are also at a stage of the season when we need players to push through the pain barriers and that is never in question in this squad.

“I imagine both would be back in contention for the weekend.”

