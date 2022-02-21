3 Dundee United talking points as Ross Graham helps Tannadice side claim crucial point against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

3 Dundee United talking points as Ross Graham helps Tannadice side claim crucial point against Rangers

By Ewan Smith
February 21 2022, 12.00pm
Dundee United claimed a deserved draw from the visit of Rangers to Tannadice
Dundee United claimed a deserved draw from the visit of Rangers to Tannadice

Dundee United showed incredible fight and determination to dig out yet another important result against Rangers.

Ross Graham’s first half header put United ahead before a Joe Aribo strike squared things up for Rangers in the second period.

But United defended bravely to claim a crucial point against the Ibrox side as they continue to push for a European spot.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to watch the 1-1 draw and here are three talking points from the game:

Dundee United have the measure of Rangers and Celtic

Ross Graham gave Dundee United the lead over Rangers

Dundee United went into this game on the back of a decent run of form.

They were unbeaten in four and hadn’t lost a goal in 360 minutes before Gers visited Tannadice.

There’s no doubt boss Tam Courts also has the measure of the Glasgow giants this term.

They’ve played the Old Firm six times this season and only lost by more than one goal once – 3-0 to Celtic in December.

A win and a draw at home to Rangers and a 1-1 stalemate with Celtic have come either side of narrow 1-0 losses in Glasgow to the Old Firm.

Rangers claimed a momentous 4-2 away win at Borussia Dortmund ahead of this one.

 

But Courts confidently predicted in his pre-match media briefing that ‘Sunday would be diffferent.’

And so it transpired.

United’s fluid 3-5-2 formation served them so well again.

Ross Graham, partnered fit-again Charlie Mulgrew and skipper Ryan Edwards in defence and all three were immense.

Ilmari Niskanen and Liam Smith gave United width and Tony Watt is forging a strong strike partnership with Marc McNulty.

United attacked at the right times and defended manfully to merit a point.

Reliable Ross Graham

Ross Graham applauding the Dundee United fans after the draw with Rangers

It hasn’t taken Ross Graham long to become a hero to the Dundee United fans.

The fact that he grew up as a Tannadice season ticket holder certainly helps.

But his composed and commanding defending is winning over more and more supporters with every game.

It took 436 minutes for Ross Graham to lose a goal in his first five starts for United.

That came as Joe Aribo breached the United net 76 minutes into Sunday’s draw,

And he looks the real deal.

Graham has real defensive presence. He’s athletic, has great positional sense and he can defend.

He can also be a threat in opposition boxes as his header proved but he was lucky not to concede a late penalty for a shirt pull on Fashion Sakala.

Can Dundee United shoot for Europe after Rangers result?

Dundee United in good form

United are right in the mix for a European spot.

So too, however, are Hibernian, Motherwell, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Livingston.

There is a six way battle with six games left until the split. It will be scrap until the end.

But United are currently one of the form teams in their mini-league and could be peaking at the right time.

Tam Courts salutes ‘big moment’ for Dundee United goal hero Ross Graham after 21st birthday mix-up

 

 

 

 

