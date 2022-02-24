BT development for 1,000 Dundee staff to start soon as site changes hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BT development for 1,000 Dundee staff to start soon as site changes hands

By Gavin Harper
February 24 2022, 11.28am Updated: February 24 2022, 12.27pm
BT Dundee
The plans for new BT offices at Greenmarket, Dundee.

A prominent Dundee city centre site that will house a BT call centre for 1,000 staff has changed hands.

The Greenmarket site, at the rear of Groucho’s record shop, has been acquired by stock market listed company Lxi Reit.

The property has been fully pre-let to BT Group on a 17-and-a-half-year lease.

The real estate investment trust will receive a cash-backed income from the developer during the construction period in line with the purchase yield.

Lxi Reit announced the acquisition of the 77,000sq ft Dundee office as it also confirmed it had acquired five customer service, car storage and repair and maintenance facilities.

An artist’s impression of the new BT Dundee office development.

No breakdown of the deals was provided but the acquisitions were transacted on an off-market basis totalling £57 million.

Work on new Dundee office to start soon

A BT spokesperson said building work is expected to begin soon.

When complete, the call centre will house the firm’s 1,000 staff in Dundee city centre.

Once the new multi-million-pound office is completed, the major Dundee employer will then vacate offices in Ward Road it has occupied since 1976.

The current BT Dundee office on Ward Road.

BT said the investment will help transform the way it works, create efficiencies and enable it to better serve customers.

A spokesman for the telecoms giant said: “Following our announcement last year that we intend to invest in a new contact centre in Dundee, we are pleased that the project continues to move forward.

“We expect building work to commence soon and we’ll announce more details in due course.

“Our investments will ensure that around 1,000 colleagues in Dundee will benefit from state-of-the-art facilities and support the exciting regeneration of the city.”

Dundee a ‘key location’ for BT

In 2020, BT committed to Dundee as a key location as it looked to reduce its number of offices.

The new building will include what the designers have described as a “street landscape”.

These are areas for workers to socialise while enjoying views over Dundee and the River Tay.

The plans, approved by Dundee City Council last year, also include 16 flats and four retail outlets.

The site has been vacant since the late 1980s, when it was occupied by Mitchell’s Self Drive.

Previous ambitions for the prominent site included a 104-room hotel, offices and public bar.

