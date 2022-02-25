Dylan Levitt doubts Sir Alex Ferguson will remember him from Man United – but Dundee United star targeting Aberdeen performance legendary gaffer won’t forget

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Levitt admits Alex Ferguson probably won’t remember him from his time at Manchester United.

But the Dundee United loan star insists that he is ready to put on a show that proves the Old Trafford club was right to sign him as a kid.

The Tangerines midfielder signed up at the Theatre of Dreams at just six-years-old, when Ferguson was still manager of the club.

The 80-year-old will today watch another of his former clubs, Aberdeen, take on Dundee United at Pittodrie after the unveiling of a statue in his honour at the stadium.

Levitt said: “I saw Sir Alex a few times at United, I was very young at the time. I met him when I was about 11 and I signed my contract, I’d been there since the age of six but when I signed at 11 he was there.

❤️ Our greatest ever manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, receives a standing ovation as he returns to Pittodrie. #StandFree | #SAFHomecoming pic.twitter.com/cEMCwggjNl — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 25, 2022

“He was still the manager at the time, it was the year before he retired. I also met him at a game in one of the boxes and we had a chat, not for ages because he was so busy but it was good to get to speak to him.

“Will he remember me this weekend? Probably not!

“The impact he had on Manchester United was massive, the teams he built and the trophies he won.

“Everyone looks up to him, he’s a huge figure in football and what he’s done is still massive to this day. I had other clubs after me when I was young but I have always been a United fan, that helped guide my way into the club and I stayed.

“United were the top team when I was a little kid, I loved watching them. That was the team of Rooney, Tevez, Ronaldo, Berbatov, Fletch, Carrick, Ferdinand, Vidic – that was a fantastic team.

“You always saw the young players getting their chance, from the Class of ’92 through to the present day, United always give players the opportunity. So that was the reason I wanted to be there and why I stayed.

“It will be good to be involved a little bit on an occasion to celebrate Sir Alex and it should be a good day.

“It’s a sell-out I think, it’s an important game for us as well so we want to go up there and get the three points.”

Levitt moved to Tannadice last summer in pursuit of regular first team game time.

When fit, the 21-year-old Wales international has been a standout for Tam Courts’ side in the middle of the park.

He said: “Coming here has benefitted me a lot, I have loved it. Playing in different stadiums, in front of fans, against good teams – that’s why I came here and I am getting all that.

“I knew Scottish football would be a good platform, loads of good players have come here in the past and done really well. There’s always a chance to prove yourself here, playing in some massive games and at a high level.

“The speed of play and tactics is something you have to adapt to, but it’s a great learning experience. United are happy with me, I hear from them a lot to check on how I am on and off the field.

“They watch all the games, they sent me clips afterwards looking at the things I’ve done and what I can be doing better.

“In previous loans things didn’t go as well but you learn from that, you pick things up even when it’s not plain sailing.

“So I think I am a better player for the experiences I’ve had and I really think I’ve kicked on this year.”