Callum Davidson reveals Zander Clark and Shaun Rooney return hopes as he urges St Johnstone to drag Ross County into relegation scrap

Callum Davidson is determined to drag clubs back into the relegation dogfight.

St Johnstone head up the A9 on Saturday to face Ross County seeking a victory which will narrow the gap on the Staggies to one point.

The Perth boss has seen confidence rising in the ranks, with just one loss in six.

And he wants to build on an impressive 2-1 win over Euro-chasing Hearts.

“This is a big game. But they are all big now for us, with Rangers on Wednesday and Hibs the following Saturday,” he said.

“If we can win games of football it puts pressure on the teams above us and that’s what we aim to do.

“We need to make sure those teams above us aren’t having an easy time of it.

“We want to make them worry about what is coming from behind.

“Our performance levels are getting better.

“That breeds confidence in the team and hopefully it will help us win those tight games that we were losing before the break.”

Zander Clark return at Ross County?

Davidson revealed side-lined keeper Zander Clark is rated 50/50 after being forced out of the recent 1-1 daw with Aberdeen.

Scotland squad star Clark is the leading candidate for the Perth player of the year.

But the Saints boss had been delighted with the contribution made by stand-in goalie Elliot Parish.

“We’d like to get Zander back but Elliot has been fantastic for us,” said Davidson.

“Zander has been so good for a long time but it shows the value of having a good No 2 we know we can rely on.

“Some of Elliot’s saves have been fantastic and he is a great character to have around the dressing room.

“I am really pleased he has been contributing to our results in the last couple of games.

“Goalkeepers are a different breed in my experience. They train together in their own little group.

“It is hard for them but they know their role and they can maybe adjust better to not playing regularly than others.

“But it still takes a strong mental attitude to come in and off the bench, play and make big saves when you haven’t played for a while.”

Davidson revealed midfielder Cammy MacPherson is edging towards a comeback after dislocating his shoulder.

And last term’s cup talisman Shaun Rooney will return to action next month after ankle surgery.

“Shaun has had his boots on for the first time. That is good news,” said Davidson.

“He will be back next month at some stage and hopefully Craig Bryson won’t be far behind him.”