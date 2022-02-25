Callum Davidson reveals Zander Clark and Shaun Rooney return hopes as he urges St Johnstone to drag Ross County into relegation scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson reveals Zander Clark and Shaun Rooney return hopes as he urges St Johnstone to drag Ross County into relegation scrap

By Gordon Bannerman
February 25 2022, 10.27pm
Callum Davidson has given St Johnstone fans an update on the fitness of Zander Clark and Shaun Rooney ahead of Saturday's clash with Ross County
Callum Davidson is determined to drag clubs back into the relegation dogfight.

St Johnstone head up the A9 on Saturday to face Ross County seeking a victory which will narrow the gap on the Staggies to one point.

The Perth boss has seen confidence rising in the ranks, with just one loss in six.

And he wants to build on an impressive 2-1 win over Euro-chasing Hearts.

“This is a big game. But they are all big now for us, with Rangers on Wednesday and Hibs the following Saturday,” he said.

“If we can win games of football it puts pressure on the teams above us and that’s what we aim to do.

“We need to make sure those teams above us aren’t having an easy time of it.

“We want to make them worry about what is coming from behind.

“Our performance levels are getting better.

“That breeds confidence in the team and hopefully it will help us win those tight games that we were losing before the break.”

Zander Clark return at Ross County?

St Johnstone's Zander Clark suffers an injury.
Davidson revealed side-lined keeper Zander Clark is rated 50/50 after being forced out of the recent 1-1 daw with Aberdeen.

Scotland squad star Clark is the leading candidate for the Perth player of the year.
But the Saints boss had been delighted with the contribution made by stand-in goalie Elliot Parish.

“We’d like to get Zander back but Elliot has been fantastic for us,” said Davidson.

“Zander has been so good for a long time but it shows the value of having a good No 2 we know we can rely on.

“Some of Elliot’s saves have been fantastic and he is a great character to have around the dressing room.

“I am really pleased he has been contributing to our results in the last couple of games.

Elliott Parish celebrates at full-time with Liam Gordon.
“Goalkeepers are a different breed in my experience. They train together in their own little group.

“It is hard for them but they know their role and they can maybe adjust better to not playing regularly than others.

“But it still takes a strong mental attitude to come in and off the bench, play and make big saves when you haven’t played for a while.”

Davidson revealed midfielder Cammy MacPherson is edging towards a comeback after dislocating his shoulder.

And last term’s cup talisman Shaun Rooney will return to action next month after ankle surgery.

“Shaun has had his boots on for the first time. That is good news,” said Davidson.

“He will be back next month at some stage and hopefully Craig Bryson won’t be far behind him.”

