St Johnstone have gone from ‘rock bottom’ at Kelty to season’s high against Hearts, says Elliott Parish

St Johnstone hit their “rock bottom” against one set of Hearts, according to goalkeeper Elliott Parish.

But they produced their season’s Premiership highpoint against another.

The euphoric McDiarmid Park ovation the Perth men received at full-time on Saturday was as deserved as the fury in the walk of shame at Kelty’s New Central Park was a few weeks earlier.

The season’s journey of redemption is far from complete but, with Saints now off the bottom of the table and four points behind Ross County thanks to their 2-1 triumph over Hearts, it’s certainly heading in the right direction.

“The fans have been waiting for us to do something like that for them,” said Parish.

“This could be a massive win for our season.

“The elation at the end of the game was brilliant. We’ve got to keep hold of that.

“Kelty was our rock bottom.

“There are enough senior players in that dressing room to know when things need to be said.

“The reaction since that day has been seen.

“What an atmosphere it was at the end there. The feeling was incredible.

“Listening to the fans get right behind us in that game made it one of the best I’ve known here.

“There wasn’t a single player or member of staff who had anything bad to say about the supporters at Kelty. Like I said, it was our rock bottom.

“But they’ve quickly got right behind us and we really do appreciate it.”

‘Incredible’ intensity

“Intensity” is the word Parish feels best summed up Saints’ weekend display.

“There’s not been a conscious lack of desire as a group,” said the former Dundee man. “It’s always been there.

“We’re not trying any harder now than we were but the intensity was incredible in that performance. And you could see the difference it made.

“We probably looked like a bit of a punching bag at times before the break.

“The new faces have helped but the gaffer and his staff don’t half drive this squad.

“We’re all in this together, which has always been the case at St Johnstone since I’ve been here.”

Parish added: “Things are building.

“It could have been three points the other night in Aberdeen had it not been for a soft penalty.

“Now we’ve got a mega game on Saturday. Win it and we can really start to claw teams into it.

“Getting to within one point of Ross County would be huge. We’d be flying.”

Handball and free-kick scare

Having seen Saints suffer one bad refereeing decision after another of late, Parish was relieved George Irvine didn’t award a goal when Hearts claimed the ball had crossed the line after a six-yard box scramble.

“Some of the decisions we’ve had this season have been outrageous,” said the Englishman.

“Thankfully there wasn’t another one.

“I’ve palmed the ball out and the Hearts player has punched it back in.

“The referee hasn’t seen it.

“It was like Thierry Henry against Ireland all those years ago – it was that bad.

“I don’t think it went over the line after that but it would really have summed our luck up if that had been given.”

Saints fans were also holding their breath when Hearts’ free-kick specialist, Stephen Kingsley, stepped up to strike a dead-ball 25 yards out in injury time.

Parish, who had earlier kept out a John Souttar header from point-blank range as the visitors pushed for an equaliser, knew it was a moment of real jeopardy.

“You can’t gamble because he’s got so much quality that he can go either side,” he said.

“I think it was Charlie (Gilmour) who got his head to it in the wall.

“It was very close to getting over and it would’ve taken a hell of a save for me to keep it out. That could be such an important moment for us.

“The header typified our whole performance – putting everything on the line.

Zander Clark may be available again for Saturday’s clash with County but Parish has certainly made a valuable contribution in his absence, earning a point at Pittodrie and three in Perth.

“It’s been hard for me to get in because the big man has been incredible,” he said.

“He’s been our best player.

“I’ve just got to step up when I’m needed, which has happened in the last two games.

“I don’t get the chance to contribute too often so I’m delighted to be part of a draw and a big win.”