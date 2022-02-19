St Johnstone 2-1 Hearts: Saints’ season sparks into life with brilliant win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s season has come to life with a magnificent win against Hearts that has taken the Perth side off the bottom of the table.

Ali Crawford and Jamie McCart scored the goals but there were heroic performances throughout the team.

It was their first home win since the start of October and by far their best display in that period.

Hearts’ woeful league record at McDiarmid Park continues.

If only Callum Davidson’s men could play the Jam Tarts every week.

Saints couldn’t have asked for a better start.

With just 53 seconds on the clock they were 1-0 up.

Melker Hallberg picked Crawford out with a ball from the right and the former Hamilton man’s side-foot finish gave stand-in Hearts keeper Ross Stewart no chance.

Mind you, even if Craig Gordon had been playing, the Scotland number one wouldn’t have saved it.

Unfortunately the lead didn’t last long, though.

Hearts were back on level terms on seven minutes.

A Barrie McKay shot came back off the post and Nathaniel Atkinson tucked away the rebound.

Ellis Simms hit the post with a header not long after but Saints gave as good as they got in the first half and deservedly went into the lead 10 minutes after the break.

It was another assist for Hallberg, with McCart heading home the Swede’s free-kick at the back post.

John Souttar forced a fine save out of Elliott Parish from one corner and then hit the bar from another.

There were a couple of other close things but Saints held on to secure three priceless points.