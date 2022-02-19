St Johnstone 2-1 Hearts: Saints’ season sparks into life with brilliant win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone 2-1 Hearts: Saints’ season sparks into life with brilliant win

By Eric Nicolson
February 19 2022, 5.03pm Updated: February 19 2022, 6.38pm
St Johnstone's Jamie McCart celebrates making it 2-1.
St Johnstone’s season has come to life with a magnificent win against Hearts that has taken the Perth side off the bottom of the table.

Ali Crawford and Jamie McCart scored the goals but there were heroic performances throughout the team.

It was their first home win since the start of October and by far their best display in that period.

Hearts’ woeful league record at McDiarmid Park continues.

If only Callum Davidson’s men could play the Jam Tarts every week.

Saints couldn’t have asked for a better start.

With just 53 seconds on the clock they were 1-0 up.

Ali Crawford celebrates after he makes it 1-0.

Melker Hallberg picked Crawford out with a ball from the right and the former Hamilton man’s side-foot finish gave stand-in Hearts keeper Ross Stewart no chance.

Mind you, even if Craig Gordon had been playing, the Scotland number one wouldn’t have saved it.

Unfortunately the lead didn’t last long, though.

Hearts were back on level terms on seven minutes.

A Barrie McKay shot came back off the post and Nathaniel Atkinson tucked away the rebound.

Hearts’ Nathaniel Atkinson makes it 1-1.

Ellis Simms hit the post with a header not long after but Saints gave as good as they got in the first half and deservedly went into the lead 10 minutes after the break.

It was another assist for Hallberg, with McCart heading home the Swede’s free-kick at the back post.

John Souttar forced a fine save out of Elliott Parish from one corner and then hit the bar from another.

There were a couple of other close things but Saints held on to secure three priceless points.

