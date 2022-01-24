Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

VIDEO: Dylan Levitt believes Dundee United can keep his World Cup dream alive

By Ewan Smith
January 24 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 24 2022, 9.16am
Dylan Levitt struck his first senior goal in the win over Kilmarnock

Dylan Levitt is only 21 but the Manchester United kid has ten Wales caps and a host of admirers after a superb loan spell at Dundee United.

Levitt netted his first senior goal in Dundee United’s 2-1 extra-time Scottish Cup success at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

That prompted United boss Tam Courts to claim Levitt is destined to go to ‘the very top.’

If Levitt continues to develop at the level he has done so far in his fledging career, it’s very hard to argue with that assessment.

The next stage for Levitt is to take his talents to the World Cup.

Dylan Levitt has played ten times for Wales

And after making his return after two months out through injury, Levitt is keen to make the Wales squad for the World Cup play-off with Austria.

Victory in that game could set up a shoot-out with Scotland, something Levitt would relish.

“I’ve been out for a few weeks but it’s good to be back,” said Levitt.

“Hopefully, I’ll be picked for the World Cup games and we can beat Austria.

“I’d then want to win against whoever we face next so we can qualify for the World Cup. I’d like to face Scotland in the play-off final.”

Dylan Levitt is ‘the best on Earth’

While Levitt has lofty international ambitions he seems at home at United.

His stunning strike at the weekend prompted an outpouring of social love for Levitt.

United fans have adapted the Belinda Carlisle 1987 classic Heaven Is a Place on Earth to label Levitt ‘the best on earth.’

“It was my first senior goal and I’m very happy for myself, the team and the travelling fans,” said Levitt.

Dylan Levitt netted the winner for Dundee United at Kilmarnock

“We got what we deserved from the game and we found a way to win.

“It’s always good to get into the next round.

“I was surprised by the way they opened up at the goal – I just saw space and kept going and then saw even more space.

“That let me get my finish off and celebrate with the fans.

“It was amazing because every player wants to score, especially in a cup tie.

“And when you see so many fans at an away day it was a great feeling and I’m really enjoying my time here.

“I’m focusing on this season and looking beyond that.

“The manager has said I can go all the way in the game and that’s great to hear.

“It’s good that I’m playing here and I respect the club, the staff and the fans.

“It’s a positive thing that the club is doing everything they can to push me and the team forward.”

