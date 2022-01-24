VIDEO: Dylan Levitt believes Dundee United can keep his World Cup dream alive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dylan Levitt is only 21 but the Manchester United kid has ten Wales caps and a host of admirers after a superb loan spell at Dundee United.

Levitt netted his first senior goal in Dundee United’s 2-1 extra-time Scottish Cup success at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

That prompted United boss Tam Courts to claim Levitt is destined to go to ‘the very top.’

If Levitt continues to develop at the level he has done so far in his fledging career, it’s very hard to argue with that assessment.

The next stage for Levitt is to take his talents to the World Cup.

And after making his return after two months out through injury, Levitt is keen to make the Wales squad for the World Cup play-off with Austria.

Victory in that game could set up a shoot-out with Scotland, something Levitt would relish.

“I’ve been out for a few weeks but it’s good to be back,” said Levitt.

“Hopefully, I’ll be picked for the World Cup games and we can beat Austria.

“I’d then want to win against whoever we face next so we can qualify for the World Cup. I’d like to face Scotland in the play-off final.”

Dylan Levitt is ‘the best on Earth’

Outstanding finish by Dylan Levitt. Has he won the game for @dundeeunitedfc ? pic.twitter.com/7AtrzCVXwu — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) January 22, 2022

While Levitt has lofty international ambitions he seems at home at United.

His stunning strike at the weekend prompted an outpouring of social love for Levitt.

United fans have adapted the Belinda Carlisle 1987 classic Heaven Is a Place on Earth to label Levitt ‘the best on earth.’

“It was my first senior goal and I’m very happy for myself, the team and the travelling fans,” said Levitt.

“We got what we deserved from the game and we found a way to win.

“It’s always good to get into the next round.

“I was surprised by the way they opened up at the goal – I just saw space and kept going and then saw even more space.

“That let me get my finish off and celebrate with the fans.

“It was amazing because every player wants to score, especially in a cup tie.

“And when you see so many fans at an away day it was a great feeling and I’m really enjoying my time here.

“I’m focusing on this season and looking beyond that.

“The manager has said I can go all the way in the game and that’s great to hear.

“It’s good that I’m playing here and I respect the club, the staff and the fans.

“It’s a positive thing that the club is doing everything they can to push me and the team forward.”