Tam Courts tips Manchester United kid Dylan Levitt for ‘the very top’ after his Dundee United Scottish Cup heroics

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has tipped Dylan Levitt to go to the very top of the game after his extra-time winner at Kilmarnock.

Manchester United youngster Levitt netted his first senior goal as United earned a 2-1 Scottish Cup fourth round win over Killie.

And with ten-times capped Wales international Levitt aiming to fire his country to the World Cup, Courts believes United have a real talent on their hands.

“Dylan is a quality player,” said Courts after the Kilmarnock win. “He’s on loan from Manchester United and is a full Welsh international.

🎶Dylan Levitt is the best on earth! A silky Welshman is what we need, he loves United…🎶#UnitedTogether | #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/D23ngGwTVg — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 22, 2022

“He was actually struggling with cramp before he scored.

“It’s probably the first time in his career he’s been a position like that in a game.

“That can be a breakthrough moment for him – coming away with the winning goal, when he’s at his lowest point.

Tam Courts: We are lucky to have Dylan Levitt at Dundee United

“He can go to the very top. When you see him at close quarters you understand he’s a player with unbelievable technical ability.

“In four or five years time we may look back and realise how lucky we were to see such a gifted player at Dundee United.

“And our club deserve a lot of credit for that. He has been at other clubs but he is a talent that could be be overlooked by others.

“But when you understand his style and see what he does on the pitch you realise he’s a big player.”