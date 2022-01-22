Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts tips Manchester United kid Dylan Levitt for ‘the very top’ after his Dundee United Scottish Cup heroics

By Ewan Smith
January 22 2022, 6.33pm Updated: January 22 2022, 6.33pm
Tam Courts has tipped Manchester United ace for the top after his Dundee United loan
Dundee United boss Tam Courts has tipped Dylan Levitt to go to the very top of the game after his extra-time winner at Kilmarnock.

Manchester United youngster Levitt netted his first senior goal as United earned a 2-1 Scottish Cup fourth round win over Killie.

And with ten-times capped Wales international Levitt aiming to fire his country to the World Cup, Courts believes United have a real talent on their hands.

“Dylan is a quality player,” said Courts after the Kilmarnock win. “He’s on loan from Manchester United and is a full Welsh international.

“He was actually struggling with cramp before he scored.

“It’s probably the first time in his career he’s been a position like that in a game.

“That can be a breakthrough moment for him – coming away with the winning goal, when he’s at his lowest point.

Tam Courts: We are lucky to have Dylan Levitt at Dundee United

Dylan Levitt is making a big impression at Dundee United

“He can go to the very top. When you see him at close quarters you understand he’s a player with unbelievable technical ability.

“In four or five years time we may look back and realise how lucky we were to see such a gifted player at Dundee United.

“And our club deserve a lot of credit for that. He has been at other clubs but he is a talent that could be be overlooked by others.

“But when you understand his style and see what he does on the pitch you realise he’s a big player.”

