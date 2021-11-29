Tam Courts discusses Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt’s Dundee United future as Ralf Rangnick takes over at Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts discusses Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt’s Dundee United future as Ralf Rangnick takes over at Old Trafford

By Ewan Smith
November 29 2021, 10.27pm
Tam Courts is hopeful he can keep Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt for the season
Tam Courts is hopeful Dylan Levitt’s Dundee United loan spell won’t be cut short by Ralf Rangnick’s appointment at parent club Manchester United.

Levitt had been in sparkling form for United until a training ground injury ruled him out at the start of November.

He’s expected to return to full fitness this week and could be in contention to face Celtic at Tannadice on Sunday.

United fans are keen to enjoy the midfielder for as long as possible and hope the Welsh international will see out a season-long loan spell.

Courts doesn’t anticipate Rangnick’s arrival in Manchester will invoke an early release clause.

But if it does then it will put Levitt on the ‘platform he deserves.’

“Dylan’s loan is for the season,” said Courts. “I wouldn’t have thought that would be affected by changes down there.

“He’s a talented player and has aspirations of playing at the top level.

“If that situation was to transpire then it would be a positive problem to have. It would put him on the platform he belongs to.

“I expect him to be here for the full season and he’s got a lot of value to add.

“He can continue contributing to a good season for us.”

Tam Courts: Injuries to stars like Dylan Levitt have opened door for youngsters

Meanwhile, Courts insists a recent spate of injuries at Tannadice has given opportunities to youngsters.

Levitt and Jeando Fuchs are nearing full fitness while Marc McNulty, Liam Smith and Max Biamou are all still out.

But Courts added: “Part of the reason I’ve been given this job is to give opportunities to young players.

“I don’t see the need to moan or concern myself with injuries.

“We go with who’s available. We have been quite decimated recently probably as far back as the international break.

“But we are giving players like Louis Appere and Flo Hoti an opportunity.”

