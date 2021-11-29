Tam Courts discusses Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt’s Dundee United future as Ralf Rangnick takes over at Old Trafford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts is hopeful Dylan Levitt’s Dundee United loan spell won’t be cut short by Ralf Rangnick’s appointment at parent club Manchester United.

Levitt had been in sparkling form for United until a training ground injury ruled him out at the start of November.

He’s expected to return to full fitness this week and could be in contention to face Celtic at Tannadice on Sunday.

United fans are keen to enjoy the midfielder for as long as possible and hope the Welsh international will see out a season-long loan spell.

Courts doesn’t anticipate Rangnick’s arrival in Manchester will invoke an early release clause.

But if it does then it will put Levitt on the ‘platform he deserves.’

“Dylan’s loan is for the season,” said Courts. “I wouldn’t have thought that would be affected by changes down there.

“He’s a talented player and has aspirations of playing at the top level.

“If that situation was to transpire then it would be a positive problem to have. It would put him on the platform he belongs to.

“I expect him to be here for the full season and he’s got a lot of value to add.

“He can continue contributing to a good season for us.”

Tam Courts: Injuries to stars like Dylan Levitt have opened door for youngsters

Meanwhile, Courts insists a recent spate of injuries at Tannadice has given opportunities to youngsters.

Levitt and Jeando Fuchs are nearing full fitness while Marc McNulty, Liam Smith and Max Biamou are all still out.

But Courts added: “Part of the reason I’ve been given this job is to give opportunities to young players.

“I don’t see the need to moan or concern myself with injuries.

“We go with who’s available. We have been quite decimated recently probably as far back as the international break.

“But we are giving players like Louis Appere and Flo Hoti an opportunity.”