Dylan Levitt can achieve Wales World Cup dream with Dundee United, reckons Tam Courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dylan Levitt can achieve Wales World Cup dream with Dundee United, reckons Tam Courts

By Sean Hamilton
February 24 2022, 10.30pm
Dylan Levitt is in terrific form for Dundee United
Dylan Levitt is in terrific form for Dundee United

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has backed Dylan Levitt to seal a spot in the Wales squad for next month’s potential World Cup playoff against Scotland.

While Steve Clarke’s side are set to host Ukraine in the semi-final, Wales will play Austria in Cardiff.

Levitt has 10 caps for his country but hasn’t played international football since January last year.

However, the 21-year-old has starred for the Tangerines this season on loan from Manchester United.

And Courts believes he is on course for a return to the international stage.

The United head coach said: “We’ve had a couple of different conversations (with Wales). He’s somebody that they’ve known from a very, very young age. They actually apply a lot of the same principles that we do to young player development.

“They obviously know him inside out. They trust him, they rate him. I think they’re actually almost going through a bit of a transitional period as well where people like Dylan, if he takes the opportunity, are going to become mainstays in the team.

“As much as they will be committed to the team journey there will also be a lot of individual performances and Dylan’s will be one of them. I know within the Wales set-up they have high hopes and regards for him. We want to give him a platform to achieve that.

“Dylan is a really important player for us. When he joined us at the St Johnstone game, earlier in the season (United won 1-0 in his debut match), he was a real enabler for the way we wanted to play.

Dylan Levitt fires in a shot for Dundee United under pressure from Dundee captain Charlie Adam

“When we lost him for that period it did lead to a downturn in performances and results. That was for a variety of reasons. When Dylan is playing it definitely improves our performance levels and our results.”

Levitt’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer and there is potential for him to sign a permanent deal at Tannadice.

Courts said: “We as a club are in regular communication with Manchester United about his development and his future.

“We are also talking to his representatives. I tend to find that with younger players, particularly at this stage of the season, it is all about playing and facilitating their development.

“He has developed as a person and player here. Even playing in Scottish football and playing over the winter, where you have to manage the games and pitches differently.

“That was a challenge but he has definitely grown again and I can see him being a big player for the rest of the season.”

VIDEO: Dylan Levitt believes Dundee United can keep his World Cup dream alive

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier