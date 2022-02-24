Dylan Levitt can achieve Wales World Cup dream with Dundee United, reckons Tam Courts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has backed Dylan Levitt to seal a spot in the Wales squad for next month’s potential World Cup playoff against Scotland.

While Steve Clarke’s side are set to host Ukraine in the semi-final, Wales will play Austria in Cardiff.

Levitt has 10 caps for his country but hasn’t played international football since January last year.

However, the 21-year-old has starred for the Tangerines this season on loan from Manchester United.

And Courts believes he is on course for a return to the international stage.

The United head coach said: “We’ve had a couple of different conversations (with Wales). He’s somebody that they’ve known from a very, very young age. They actually apply a lot of the same principles that we do to young player development.

“They obviously know him inside out. They trust him, they rate him. I think they’re actually almost going through a bit of a transitional period as well where people like Dylan, if he takes the opportunity, are going to become mainstays in the team.

“As much as they will be committed to the team journey there will also be a lot of individual performances and Dylan’s will be one of them. I know within the Wales set-up they have high hopes and regards for him. We want to give him a platform to achieve that.

“Dylan is a really important player for us. When he joined us at the St Johnstone game, earlier in the season (United won 1-0 in his debut match), he was a real enabler for the way we wanted to play.

“When we lost him for that period it did lead to a downturn in performances and results. That was for a variety of reasons. When Dylan is playing it definitely improves our performance levels and our results.”

Levitt’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer and there is potential for him to sign a permanent deal at Tannadice.

Courts said: “We as a club are in regular communication with Manchester United about his development and his future.

“We are also talking to his representatives. I tend to find that with younger players, particularly at this stage of the season, it is all about playing and facilitating their development.

“He has developed as a person and player here. Even playing in Scottish football and playing over the winter, where you have to manage the games and pitches differently.

“That was a challenge but he has definitely grown again and I can see him being a big player for the rest of the season.”