Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt’s ‘remarkable’ talent could be misunderstood elsewhere – Dundee United boss Tam Courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt’s ‘remarkable’ talent could be misunderstood elsewhere – Dundee United boss Tam Courts

By Ewan Smith
November 1 2021, 6.03pm Updated: November 1 2021, 6.32pm
Dylan Levitt has been outstanding for Dundee United this year
Dylan Levitt has been outstanding for Dundee United this year

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has labelled Dylan Levitt a ‘remarkable talent’ as the Manchester United loanee impresses.

Levitt is a dominant force in the heart of the Dundee United midfield but Courts believes the youngster’s game may be ‘misunderstood’ elsewhere.

At 20, he already has ten full caps for Wales and is held in high regard by his Old Trafford bosses.

And while his amazing array of passing ability has caught the eye, Courts believes some managers may, wrongly, write him-off due to a lack of physical presence.

Dylan Levitt

“For such a young guy, Dylan Levitt is a remarkable talent,” said Courts.

“He plays for a huge club and is a Welsh international.

“He’s someone who, in a different environment, may find himself struggling to be understood.

“He’s so technically gifted but isn’t typically what you would associate with a centre midfielder in a midfield three.

“Normally you are looking for physicality and robustness.

“These are all things he will offer to do but it’s not his core skillset.

“If you commit to playing the game through Dylan then you see his retention, passing quality and ability to run a game.

“There’s no doubt in my mind there is more to come from him. It’s going to be interesting to see him develop.”

Dylan Levitt: Dundee United’s playmaker

Dylan Levitt is making a big impression at Dundee United

Levitt’s contribution to United is borne out by his stats.

Since arriving at United, Levitt has consistently topped the charts for touches and passes.

His defence-splitting pass in the recent draw with Livingston was one of 90 he made in the game – with a success rate of almost 87%.

“The derby was a big breakthrough for Dylan,” added Courts. “In a very tousy affair, you’d often feel more comfortable with a physical presence in that area of the pitch.

“But because Dylan’s technical ability is so high and the players trust him so much he makes a big impact.

“He gets so many touches on the ball and helps us build momentum in our play.”

Tam Courts aims to make Dundee United the ‘selling club’ that star players DON’T want to leave

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier