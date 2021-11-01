Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt’s ‘remarkable’ talent could be misunderstood elsewhere – Dundee United boss Tam Courts

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has labelled Dylan Levitt a ‘remarkable talent’ as the Manchester United loanee impresses.

Levitt is a dominant force in the heart of the Dundee United midfield but Courts believes the youngster’s game may be ‘misunderstood’ elsewhere.

At 20, he already has ten full caps for Wales and is held in high regard by his Old Trafford bosses.

And while his amazing array of passing ability has caught the eye, Courts believes some managers may, wrongly, write him-off due to a lack of physical presence.

“For such a young guy, Dylan Levitt is a remarkable talent,” said Courts.

“He plays for a huge club and is a Welsh international.

“He’s someone who, in a different environment, may find himself struggling to be understood.

“He’s so technically gifted but isn’t typically what you would associate with a centre midfielder in a midfield three.

“Normally you are looking for physicality and robustness.

“These are all things he will offer to do but it’s not his core skillset.

“If you commit to playing the game through Dylan then you see his retention, passing quality and ability to run a game.

“There’s no doubt in my mind there is more to come from him. It’s going to be interesting to see him develop.”

Dylan Levitt: Dundee United’s playmaker

Levitt’s contribution to United is borne out by his stats.

Since arriving at United, Levitt has consistently topped the charts for touches and passes.

His defence-splitting pass in the recent draw with Livingston was one of 90 he made in the game – with a success rate of almost 87%.

“The derby was a big breakthrough for Dylan,” added Courts. “In a very tousy affair, you’d often feel more comfortable with a physical presence in that area of the pitch.

“But because Dylan’s technical ability is so high and the players trust him so much he makes a big impact.

“He gets so many touches on the ball and helps us build momentum in our play.”