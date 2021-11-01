Dundee & Angus College set ambitious emissions target

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee and Angus College has set an ambitious new target for emissions.

The college has accelerated its plans, aiming for zero net emissions in its buildings and energy supplies by 2030 – ten years ahead of the Scottish government target.

It has vowed to replace all gas-fired technology with renewable sources. It will also replace all petrol and diesel cars and vans with electric vehicles.

All plastic waste will also be removed by the end of 2022.

Sustainability will be embedded into all curriculum areas, using the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The principal for Dundee and Angus College, Simon Hewitt, has also been named as the leader for climate emergency by Colleges Scotland.

Simon said: “Since the Scottish Government declared a climate emergency in 2019, Scotland’s colleges have responded by addressing a range of environmental issues.

“Now, as Scotland hosts the COP26 Conference it’s only fitting we all come together to commit collectively and collaboratively.”

Leading the way

Dundee and Angus college has always been leaders when it comes to tacking the climate emergency.

It was the first college in Scotland to remove all disposable cups, replace all take-away containers with compostable products and turn food waste into compost.

Recycled plastic is also replacing traditional tarmac roads and car parks.

Simon said: “Here at D&A, we have been playing a lead role within the sector for around 10 years.

“It’s fitting that we’re committing to reaching some of the targets sooner.

“For me, it’s primarily ensuring that our students are ready for the green agenda and that local businesses have the workforce they need to excel.

“It’s our duty as educators to pull together and leave a lasting legacy for the next generation.

“But it’s also about leading by example, ensuring that our teaching, learning, estates, operations and partnerships are all geared to the climate emergency.

“We are uniquely well-placed to make a tangible difference because of the employers we work with and the communities we serve.

“For me, this isn’t a task but a responsibility and an opportunity.”

A spokeswoman for Colleges Scotland added: “As one of our lead principals for climate change, Simon is a champion for the college sector as we collectively tackle the climate emergency.

“Colleges have a critical part to play in Scotland’s journey to net zero.

“They provide the skilled workforce we need to change our energy sources, transport patterns and consumer goods.

“As organisations, colleges are working every day to be greener and more sustainable.

“Simon’s support, contribution and expertise is much appreciated, and highly valued.”