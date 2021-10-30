Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Stay positive message as climate crisis road trip ends in ‘buzzing’ Glasgow

By Scott Milne
October 30 2021, 6.00am
Climate crisis road trip driver Scott Milne in Glasgow

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie has urged people to remain hopeful as our climate crisis road trip reached its conclusion in Glasgow.

We presented a short video to the Scottish Government minister for active travel and zero-carbon buildings as the delegates began to arrive in the city for COP26.

From John O’ Groats to Callander, we spoke to people on the streets to find out their environmental concerns and expectations for the global climate summit.

It was a mixed-bag of reactions, but there is a feeling among those we spoke to that COP26 is the last chance for world leaders to get their act together.

Beyond that, it will be too late to avert the worst of the climate crisis.

Some young people admitted giving up or feeling anxious about their future.

People must resist ‘feeling of complacency’

Reacting to the clips, Mr Harvie said he can “really identify” with a lot of the comments.

“In particular, a recognition not only that this is late in the day to be taking the actions the world needs, but that this is potentially the last chance to make the right choices,” he said.

“But there’s also a real sense of anxiety about ‘is there still hope?’

“I think that’s one of the big dangers of events like COP.

Patrick Harvie MSP at First Bus depot in Glasgow.
Patrick Harvie MSP at First Bus depot in Glasgow.

“They are totally necessary, we need to get people together to make these decisions, but one of the dangers is what happens afterwards.”

He fears there may be a “feeling of complacency” if a “good deal” is struck, which could lead to a sense the climate crisis has been dealt with at COP26 and no further work is required.

Mr Harvie said it is vital people avoid that or a sense of defeatism if talks are not constructive.

“We need a global deal that actually commits to the actions that have been waiting far too long to be taking.

“It should have happened 20, 30 years ago, frankly, some of the changes that we need to be making.”

Why does Mr Harvie remain hopeful?

He said a mixture of local, national, and international actions are showing there is a desire to tackle the issue.

“Climate denial has never really been a significant problem in Scotland,” he said.

“That’s rare for a fossil fuel-producing country. We’re coming to the end of that industry.

“We need to end that industry in a way that invests in new industries that will create prosperity for the future.

Electric buses in a rainy Glasgow.
New electric buses in a rainy Glasgow.

“I think the way to avoid defeatism and despair, and that is a real risk, is to show and invest in the kind of solutions that operate at a local level.

“When communities come together and put their own ideas into practice and say how they want their society and community to change… they can be incredibly creative, powerful and inspirational.

“That, I think, is where hope can come from.”

What is Glasgow like as COP26 begins

In a word, hectic.

Driving around the city is a headache, with roads around the Clyde closed.

Avoid it if you can.

But aside from that, there is a buzz in the city as world leaders descend on the city.

Helicopters in the sky give a sense of the importance of the event.

And security are not taking things lightly. We attracted the attention of the police while filming our road trip conclusion at Kelvingrove Museum.

They were perfectly satisfied once we explained who we were and what we were doing, but the police and security personnel are taking no chances.

What did we learn on our climate crisis road trip?

As our climate crisis road trip comes to an end under the COP26 banners in Glasgow, there are a number of takeaways.

Several young people expressed deep fear their future is not guaranteed.

It’s difficult to look into the eyes of someone in their late teens or early 20s when they tell you they won’t have kids because of a worsening environment.

Or they expect their family home to be uninhabitable because of flooding.

Journalist Scott Milne arrives in Glasgow at last on the Climate Crisis Road Trip.
Journalist Scott Milne arrives in Glasgow at last on the Climate Crisis Road Trip.

There is also a cynicism among people of all ages that COP26 will end up just being a “talk shop”.

They don’t expect politicians to act on their promises.

But we also found hope on our trip.

Whether that’s the work to restore peatlands in the Highlands or tree planting at Glen Finglas, there are projects taking place all over the country – and the world – where people are taking matters into their own hands and doing their bit to protect the environment near them.

If that spirit can spread, then maybe Mr Harvie is right to remain hopeful.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]