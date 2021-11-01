Dundee Science Festival storms back with climate focus

With social life resuming after months of lockdowns, the focus of publicity has mainly been on concerts, nightclubs and restaurants. But an equally important part of the Tayside social scene is the Dundee Science Festival, now back as a hybrid event after going fully digital last year.

A combination of indoor, outdoor and online events on the theme of planet Earth – “What a Wonderful World!” will inform and entertain visitors from November 1-13 in and around Dundee Science Centre.

The event has been designed to run alongside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) taking place in Glasgow, when the world’s leaders will discuss the future of the planet.

Climate Change

“This year climate change features heavily in our programme. It’s a very important topic for young people to be educated about,” said Carlene Cura, development and fundraising adviser at Dundee Science Centre.

“It’s really important for everybody to do their bit, and there are lots of little, simple things that people can do. It’s really important for the Science Centre to support that message.

“But the Science Festival isn’t just about that. It’s also about showcasing Stem – Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Promoting STEM

“There’s a lot of work still to be done with this. A lot of young people don’t think Stem is for them or don’t really understand what it is, and their parents don’t know either. It’s about way more than just test tubes and lab coats – there are so many different careers in Stem.”

Some of the highlights of the festival include colourful weather-themed artworks by local street artists on the outdoor plaza and a sculpture of Moby the whale, made of recycled materials, displayed within the Science Centre.

There will also be the opportunity for visitors to use a rain gauge, thermometer, weather vane and wind sock to submit their own weather report, which will be entered into a prize draw.

A packed programme

In Mission to Mars, a Zoom workshop, participants will be able to take control of a real robotic rover complete with cameras and grabbing claws to explore and complete challenges on a realistic model martian landscape.

Meanwhile, those interested in climate change will be able to watch a live stream of COP26, with an exclusive behind the scenes look given by Rebecca Wade, of Abertay University.

On the technology side, there will be coding workshops for children and a session on retro games design with Lynne Kerr, of ComputerXplorers.

Post-pandemic changes

“In the past, the festival has been fully face to face with a huge amount of outreach to community centres and schools,” said Carlene.

“We would also have drop-in events and talks at the Science Centre every day for people to come to. But last year we did the festival fully digitally, for the first time. Everything was online over a three- week period and then we did an outside trail.

“Following on from that, when it came to organising this year’s festival, we knew we could do some things digitally but we also felt that we could do more.

A hybrid event

“So it’s going to be a hybrid event. There will be three parts to it. The first is the fully digital part – a series of online events with chosen partners from business and academia, and some in-house events.

“The second part is the face-to-face part, in the centre. We’re open throughout the week of the festival and anyone who comes to visit the centre will be able to take part in activities that relate to the climate.

“There will be the opportunity for kids to make things and take them home. Unfortunately we can’t do big demonstrations any more but there will be displays by our partners.

A festival for everyone

“Finally, the third part will be an outdoor trail based on the theme of weather. People can take part any time, there’s no booking required. There will be a trail of QR codes starting at the Science Centre. When you scan them, you find out about different aspects of the weather elements.

“The festival is for everyone – there are some events that would appeal to adults and there is also plenty for children.

“We also have Science at Home green herb growing kits and would encourage anyone who works in the community and thinks the kids they work with may benefit from it to get in touch to arrange to collect some kits.”

For more information on Dundee Science Festival and for the full programme of events, visit https://www.dundeesciencefestival.org/