Walking On Sunshine singer Katrina says there are no backstage hugs for ‘insecure’ 80s stars at Rewind Scotland

Katrina Leskanich, who fronted Katrina and The Waves, says 80s icons are often 'shy and insecure' offstage at Rewind Festival.

Katrina Leskanich is playing Rewind Scotland 2024. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

It’s 12 years since Eurovision queen Katrina Leskanich last played Rewind Scotland – and she’s buzzing at the prospect of returning.

Currently riding high at the top of TV’s Heritage Chart, the former Katrina and The Waves frontwoman says she can scarcely believe it was 2012 when she debuted at the Perthshire retro fest.

“It’s astonishing to think it was that long ago,” she tells me.

“It feels more like six years ago, but that’s what happens – your life starts accelerating and there’s nothing you can do to stop it.”

That gap is the longest between performances from any artist at the Scone Palace extravaganza since it launched in 2011 – although the American has been on the line-up at Rewind’s other festivals at Henley and in Cheshire.

Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves. Image: Supplied.

Describing the event as “a hoot”, she says she’s excited to “be a part of the little Rewind family”, and reckons it stands out due to its audience’s goodwill.

Older female performers ‘get it in the neck’

“Nobody’s there to judge you,” declares Katrina, who co-founded The Waves in 1981.

“I thought it was really interesting with Glastonbury this year. I hardly ever look at the social media but I did because I thought it’d be interesting to see the comments about some of the acts, and I couldn’t believe how scathing some were, especially towards older women.

Shania Twain performing on the Pyramid Stage, at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
Shania Twain performing on the Pyramid Stage, at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

“Poor old Shania Twain got it in the neck, as did Cyndi Lauper, and you think, hey, come on! These women are not spring chickens any more, but boy, they’ve got some fantastic hits.

“You’ve just got to cut people a little slack when they get older. Not everybody can be Pete Townshend and smashing things up and doing cartwheels on stage. It’s very harsh now and I think that’s really sad.”

No ‘old pals act’ backstage for Rewind stars

The Cambridge-formed Waves’ infectious single Walking On Sunshine was a huge hit in 1985 but the singer reckons the chances of any old pals’ act when she rubs shoulders with the likes of Kim Wilde, Billy Ocean, Bad Manners and Tiffany this month are slim.

“I remember doing TV shows back in the mid-’80s and nobody ever talked to anybody,” she says.

Katrina with her pet poodle and Republica frontwoman Saffron Sprackling.
Katrina with her pet poodle and Republica frontwoman Saffron Sprackling. Image: Supplied.

“You wouldn’t believe how much it is still like that. Most of us are just shy and insecure and it was probably one of the things that drew us into the music business in the first place.

“It was easier to be up on stage in a bubble than to socialise with other people.”

Rewind fans make the gig for Katrina

While exchanging hugs with her fellow performers looks unlikely, Katrina certainly has plenty of time for the ever-colourful Rewind fans.

“The demographic now of people that love ’80s music is getting up there a bit,” she says.

Music fans give their all at Rewind Festival every year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“So when people get out to Rewind and they bring their kids – and it’s getting to the time now where some of them even bring their kids – it’s priceless.

“The people going along are intent on having a good time and very happy to see all of the acts, because most of them make up the soundtrack of their lives.”

Walking On Sunshine’s endless singalongs

Katrina and The Waves were the last British entrants to win Eurovision in 1997 with their anthem Love Shine A Light, but it’s Walking On Sunshine that’s guaranteed to ignite any party.

“It’s pure euphoria when people are singing every word of your song,” the hit-maker reveals.

Katrina Leskanavich singing the winning entry for the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Content in 1997.
Katrina Leskanavich singing the winning entry for the United Kingdom at the Point Theatre in Dublin, Saturday May 3 1997, as Katrina and the Waves won the Eurovision Song Contest. Image: John Giles.

“I’ve seen some bad dad dancing, that’s the only problem – people still don’t know how to dance to it, they just kind of jump up and down, which is fine. It’s a joyful song that’s really in the moment we all feel when we hear it.

“It’s also one where people tell me they remember the first time they heard it. People always have a story to the song, which is fascinating and a total gift to me because if my most famous song was dreary it would be such a drag!”

Katrina searching for a dram in Perth

As far as her own plans for July 20 go, a foray into Perth is most definitely on the cards.

“I sure do plan to have a look around,” says Katrina.

“We’re going to fly in and I think I’ll be on at about 6pm. Then I’ve got the rest of the day to either stick around or I can go and explore the beautiful town.

“I’m looking forward to finding a nice little bar I can sneak into and have a lovely single malt, then I’m going to be a happy camper.”

Rewind Scotland takes place at Scone Palace from July 19-21.

Conversation