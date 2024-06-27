‘I’m Shania Twain’s manager – one week I’m on The Kardashians, the next I’m on the 32 bus to Fintry’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘I’m Shania Twain’s manager – one week I’m on The Kardashians, the next I’m on the 32 bus to Fintry’

James Adams, from Dundee, has revealed his "crazy" life working with the singing superstar.

James Adams from Dundee working with Shania Twain and meeting Kim Kardashian. Image: Supplied
James Adams from Dundee working with Shania Twain and meeting Kim Kardashian. Image: Supplied
By Ben MacDonald

A Dundee man has revealed his “crazy” life working as Shania Twain’s day-to-day manager.

James Adams, 35, from Fintry, supports the singing superstar with everything from gigs to TV appearances.

James – who is mainly based in London or the USA – is preparing to join the Canadian country legend when she performs at Stirling Summer Sessions next week.

Before then, she will play to a huge audience at Glastonbury.

From living in ‘grim’ east London to job with music management firm

James, a former St Saviour’s High School pupil, has worked for Shania’s management firm Maverick – which also looks after the likes of Paul McCartney and Andrea Bocelli – since 2015.

His job has even seen him making a fleeting appearance in the background of an episode of The Kardashians, featuring Shania.

James says he moved to London 12 years ago to find work in the music industry.

He told The Courier: “I remember getting on the train with my mum and dad wishing me luck on the platform.

“I was living in a grim setting in the east end of London with no money.

“I was knocking on the doors of all these major companies asking if they had any jobs.

James and Shania with fellow Maverick managers Scott Rodger and Leila Hebden. Image: Supplied
James and two friends with Shania. Image: Supplied

“The best thing about it was I was hanging out with people who were all trying to make it and networking was really important.

“I eventually got a job working as a receptionist at a music management company.

“Through that, I was able to meet so many people within the industry and I managed to make my way up.

“I worked with multiple smaller acts like Rat Boy and then my boss signed Shania.

“He pitched that I should be her day-to-day manager and the rest is history.

“I started to work with her before her comeback tour in 2018. It was a baptism of fire and was totally nerve-wracking.”

Dundee man reveals Shania Twain management role

The former Dundee Schools Music Theatre student splits his time between London and America but still comes back to visit family in Dundee.

He said: “My role is essentially everywhere.

“On show day you’re working with an entire crew, be it on wardrobe, lighting or staging.

“You’re having to either let Shania know of any changes to the performance or convey her direction.

“I also have to work with PR teams arranging interview times for Shania, whether it’s on TV, radio or newspaper. I have to have a hand in everything.

Shania Twain will headline the third Summer Sessions concert at Stirling
Shania Twain will perform in Stirling next week. Image: Louie Banks

“There are no days off but I love it. I’ve worked with Shania for seven years now so we share a good and lovely relationship.

“It’s a crazy life. I’ve appeared in an episode of The Kardashians – then a week after its broadcast I’m on the number 32 to Fintry.”

Shania’s concert at Stirling Summer Sessions follows performances at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow in September.

James said: “It’s great that we’ve been able to get her back so quickly.

“There’s a lot of excitement about it.

“Any Scotland show is exciting. It may be a cliche when people say that Scottish fans are always up for it but it’s true.

James in the background of an episode of The Kardashians featuring Shania. Image: The Kardashians/Disney Plus
James says Shania is “totally up” for the Stirling gig. Image: Supplied

“People are concerned about the weather at Glastonbury, whereas in Stirling it’s a case of ‘if it rains, it rains’.

“Shania is totally up for it. My friends and family are going to be there too. It’s going to be a great night.”

Stirling Summer Sessions starts on Thursday with a performance from James Arthur, followed by Busted on Friday, Tom Jones on Sunday and Shania on Tuesday.

We have a full guide to the event including a site map, travel advice, weather forecast, banned items and more.

More from Dundee

Craigs Hall is up for sale
Former Dundee church hall put up for sale after collapse of charity
James Drinnan.
Dundee knife thug who slashed victim from ear to mouth jailed
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and party chairman Richard Tice. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee Reform candidate supported Scottish independence and said referendum was 'corrupt'
2
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
EXCLUSIVE: Eden Project Dundee chief on completion date and what happens next after planning…
Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee bars Bird & Bear and Abandon Ship put up for sale
Dale Harper outside his Head Happy shop in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owner says LEZ rules are 'slap in face' after being denied exemption
10
dolphin at Broughty Ferry
Dolphin leaps from water off Broughty Ferry in stunning picture
The car fire on Fort Street near the junction with Queen Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Gareth Russell
Firefighters called after car bursts into flames in Broughty Ferry
Callum Cook
Apprentice electrician knocked victim unconscious in Ferry taxi rank assault
Cars parked on the pavement on Ancrum Drive, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee pavement parking: Full list of proposed street exemptions revealed

Conversation