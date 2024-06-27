‘I’m Shania Twain’s manager – one week I’m on The Kardashians, the next I’m on the 32 bus to Fintry’

A Dundee man has revealed his “crazy” life working as Shania Twain’s day-to-day manager.

James Adams, 35, from Fintry, supports the singing superstar with everything from gigs to TV appearances.

James – who is mainly based in London or the USA – is preparing to join the Canadian country legend when she performs at Stirling Summer Sessions next week.

Before then, she will play to a huge audience at Glastonbury.

From living in ‘grim’ east London to job with music management firm

James, a former St Saviour’s High School pupil, has worked for Shania’s management firm Maverick – which also looks after the likes of Paul McCartney and Andrea Bocelli – since 2015.

His job has even seen him making a fleeting appearance in the background of an episode of The Kardashians, featuring Shania.

James says he moved to London 12 years ago to find work in the music industry.

He told The Courier: “I remember getting on the train with my mum and dad wishing me luck on the platform.

“I was living in a grim setting in the east end of London with no money.

“I was knocking on the doors of all these major companies asking if they had any jobs.

“The best thing about it was I was hanging out with people who were all trying to make it and networking was really important.

“I eventually got a job working as a receptionist at a music management company.

“Through that, I was able to meet so many people within the industry and I managed to make my way up.

“I worked with multiple smaller acts like Rat Boy and then my boss signed Shania.

“He pitched that I should be her day-to-day manager and the rest is history.

“I started to work with her before her comeback tour in 2018. It was a baptism of fire and was totally nerve-wracking.”

Dundee man reveals Shania Twain management role

The former Dundee Schools Music Theatre student splits his time between London and America but still comes back to visit family in Dundee.

He said: “My role is essentially everywhere.

“On show day you’re working with an entire crew, be it on wardrobe, lighting or staging.

“You’re having to either let Shania know of any changes to the performance or convey her direction.

“I also have to work with PR teams arranging interview times for Shania, whether it’s on TV, radio or newspaper. I have to have a hand in everything.

“There are no days off but I love it. I’ve worked with Shania for seven years now so we share a good and lovely relationship.

“It’s a crazy life. I’ve appeared in an episode of The Kardashians – then a week after its broadcast I’m on the number 32 to Fintry.”

Shania’s concert at Stirling Summer Sessions follows performances at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow in September.

James said: “It’s great that we’ve been able to get her back so quickly.

“There’s a lot of excitement about it.

“Any Scotland show is exciting. It may be a cliche when people say that Scottish fans are always up for it but it’s true.

“People are concerned about the weather at Glastonbury, whereas in Stirling it’s a case of ‘if it rains, it rains’.

“Shania is totally up for it. My friends and family are going to be there too. It’s going to be a great night.”

Stirling Summer Sessions starts on Thursday with a performance from James Arthur, followed by Busted on Friday, Tom Jones on Sunday and Shania on Tuesday.

