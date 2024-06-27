Drey Wright insists St Johnstone ‘looking to put that right’ as he ranks pre-season ‘toughest one yet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright insists St Johnstone ‘looking to put that right’ as he ranks pre-season ‘toughest one yet’

The McDiamird Park winger is hoping for a more positive start to the new season.

Drey Wright in action for St Johnstone.
Drey Wright in action for St Johnstone. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Drey Wright insists St Johnstone are desperate to ‘put things right’ as they look to start the season with a bang in the forthcoming Premier Sports Cup.

The winger, who penned a 12-month contract extension earlier this month, was part of a Saints side that began with an embarrassing whimper under rookie boss Steven MacLean last summer.

Just one win in the group stage of the tournament, against Alloa Athletic, was sandwiched between shock defeats to Stenhousemuir, Ayr United and Stirling Albion.

But Wright is convinced there will be plenty of motivation amongst the players to make amends in next month’s meetings with Brechin City, Morton, Alloa and East Fife.

Drey Wright warms up before St Johnstone's defeat to Stenhousemuir last July.
Drey Wright warms up before St Johnstone’s defeat to Stenhousemuir last July. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Reflecting on the squad’s return to pre-season training, Wright said: “It’s been tough. I wouldn’t say it’s been an enjoyable first week back!

“But it’s always good to see the lads; it’s one of the things you look forward to, coming back in.

“It’s been hard work, as it always is.

“But now we’ve got something to look forward to at the end of this week with a couple of friendlies, which will stop us doing some running sessions!

“We’ve got a few friendlies lined up. Hopefully that will put us in a better spot than we were going into last year’s cup games.

‘The boys know how poor it was’

“And we’ve got a few more bodies in than we did at this point last year.

“The boys who were here [last year] know how poor it was in the cup games. So, we’ll be looking to put that right.

“I’m sure the new boys coming in will want to impress, so hopefully it’s a lot more positive than last year.”

Now 29, Wright is undertaking his 13th pre-season as a professional and his fifth with the Perth club.

He added to Saints TV: “It was easy when I was 17 but it’s just steadily got harder every single year.

Drey Wright with St Johnstone boss Craig Levein.
Drey Wright with St Johnstone boss Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“So, this has been the toughest one so far.

“But it’s the same, you know what you’re getting. There are no surprises and no hiding places.

“You just have to get the work done.”

Craig Levein takes his charges north for warm-up games against Nairn County on Friday and Huntly the following day.

After steering the McDiarmid Park outfit away from relegation from the Premiership last term, it will be an early chance for the manager to set his stall out and aim for an improved campaign.

‘Dusting the cobwebs off’

Wright continued: “We’ve got two games in two days and I’m not sure how we’ll approach that yet. I would imagine it’ll be 45 minutes [in each].

“I’ve done it before in my career – I had four games in four days once!

“Games are what we look forward to, getting out on the pitch together, and hopefully we’ll start to see some good patterns developing and things like that.

“But the main focus at this point is the fitness aspect of it, and dusting the cobwebs off.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Jack Sanders pictured at McDiarmid Park after signing for St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Jack Sanders: Talks with two ex-St Johnstone bosses helped sell star on switch
Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone on hunt for goalkeeping coach after Craig Hinchliffe joins Aberdeen
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler has been a regular sight at the South Inch in Perth. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
St Johnstone fan favourite Sven Sprangler on how he has made Perth's South Inch…
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon salutes the fans
Liam Gordon: St Johnstone legend signs for Motherwell in shock switch to Premiership rivals
Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein, each standing on the touchline
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, United and St Johnstone looking to refresh squads with thriftiness in…
Liam Parker (left) and Taylor Steven (right) will look to push for first team recognition after signing new St Johnstone contracts. Images: SNS
New contracts for 2 more St Johnstone starlets as League One loan pair set…
Josh McPake is training with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone snap up Josh McPake as wide man reveals 3 things he will…
Jack Sanders will be a huge presence in the Saints back line.
Jack Sanders joins St Johnstone as Craig Levein pinpoints 2 key attributes
Jack Sanders. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
St Johnstone set to sign 6ft 4ins defender 'Colonel' Jack Sanders from Kilmarnock
Dimitar Mitov.
Dimitar Mitov reveals instruction to agent over Aberdeen interest as Dons complete swoop for…