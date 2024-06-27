STEVE FINAN: Take me to task if you don’t like what I say about Dundee issues

George Orwell, author of Nineteen Eighty-Four, believed anyone in a position of power should never be allowed to feel comfortable and should never think they are not closely scrutinised and harshly judged.

Beside Orwell’s statue at BBC Broadcasting House are his words: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

I’ve been telling Dundee City Council leader John Alexander what he doesn’t want to hear.

And I’ve been soundly criticised for that.

Fair enough. Anyone who criticises must accept they will be criticised in return. I respect what has been said in opposition to my views.

Jacky Close’s excellent opinion piece on John’s work with her, and other charity groups in the city, offered a different perspective.

Though I was surprised my words “incensed” Jacky and other Dundee leaders because everything I said about John was constructive – I offered an alternative course of action for every criticism made.

Readers’ response

The online comments on my column revealed readers also have concerns over the school site and the decision-making process.

A reader’s letter accused me of an attack “without a hint of reality” – but the flooding danger at the East End Community Campus is very much a reality.

Another letter questioned my experience.

When I took on the job of columnist, after 45 years in the newspaper trade in this city, I resolved to take no party political stance.

But I promised to hold to account any person, group, company, party or administration at local or national level I thought wasn’t doing right by, or could do more for, Dundee.

I will continue to do that. I believe pointing out failings and calling for better is the most positive thing anyone can do for their city.

Meek acceptance of second best is a surrender of standards.

‘Robust debate is good for Dundee’

Sometimes I will be harsh.

I was brought up in a working atmosphere in which everyone had to take responsibility for their actions. I was harshly judged.

Lots of workplaces in Dundee were like that.

I also learned that strong, proactive leadership is the most effective leadership. Especially in times of transition, even more so when something has gone wrong.

If you don’t like what I say, take me to task. I welcome that. Honest, robust debate and a wide range of opinions on what is best for Dundee is a good thing.

Part of the job of a city leader is to help organisations like food banks and I commend John Alexander for that.

But while John being “boots on the ground” might set an example, it is only one aspect of leadership.

Surely everyone accepts there is more to the job than that?

An crucial requirement is being able to deal with difficult problems – and addressing the possibility of a £100 million school campus flooding is one.

Action now might save money in the future. It might save lives.

Leadership

All this leaves a choice for Mr Alexander.

Take the praise that you are a very nice fellow, John, and carry on as you have been doing.

Or, when the difficult stuff happens, take charge and communicate quickly and effectively.

You’ve heard the arguments over your performance. How you react will be a measure of you as a leader.

What are you doing about flooding at the new school site?