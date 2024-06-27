STEVE FINAN: Take me to task if you don’t like what I say about Dundee issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Take me to task if you don’t like what I say about Dundee issues

Anyone who criticises must accept they will be criticised in return and I respect what has been said in opposition to my views.

East End Community Campus flooding in 2023 after Storm Babet. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

George Orwell, author of Nineteen Eighty-Four, believed anyone in a position of power should never be allowed to feel comfortable and should never think they are not closely scrutinised and harshly judged.

Beside Orwell’s statue at BBC Broadcasting House are his words: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

I’ve been telling Dundee City Council leader John Alexander what he doesn’t want to hear.

And I’ve been soundly criticised for that.

Fair enough. Anyone who criticises must accept they will be criticised in return. I respect what has been said in opposition to my views.

Jacky Close’s excellent opinion piece on John’s work with her, and other charity groups in the city, offered a different perspective.

Though I was surprised my words “incensed” Jacky and other Dundee leaders because everything I said about John was constructive – I offered an alternative course of action for every criticism made.

Readers’ response

The online comments on my column revealed readers also have concerns over the school site and the decision-making process.

A reader’s letter accused me of an attack “without a hint of reality” – but the flooding danger at the East End Community Campus is very much a reality.

Another letter questioned my experience.

When I took on the job of columnist, after 45 years in the newspaper trade in this city, I resolved to take no party political stance.

But I promised to hold to account any person, group, company, party or administration at local or national level I thought wasn’t doing right by, or could do more for, Dundee.

I will continue to do that. I believe pointing out failings and calling for better is the most positive thing anyone can do for their city.

Meek acceptance of second best is a surrender of standards.

‘Robust debate is good for Dundee’

Sometimes I will be harsh.

I was brought up in a working atmosphere in which everyone had to take responsibility for their actions. I was harshly judged.

Lots of workplaces in Dundee were like that.

I also learned that strong, proactive leadership is the most effective leadership. Especially in times of transition, even more so when something has gone wrong.

If you don’t like what I say, take me to task. I welcome that. Honest, robust debate and a wide range of opinions on what is best for Dundee is a good thing.

Part of the job of a city leader is to help organisations like food banks and I commend John Alexander for that.

But while John being “boots on the ground” might set an example, it is only one aspect of leadership.

Surely everyone accepts there is more to the job than that?

An crucial requirement is being able to deal with difficult problems – and addressing the possibility of a £100 million school campus flooding is one.

Action now might save money in the future. It might save lives.

Leadership

All this leaves a choice for Mr Alexander.

Take the praise that you are a very nice fellow, John, and carry on as you have been doing.

Or, when the difficult stuff happens, take charge and communicate quickly and effectively.

You’ve heard the arguments over your performance. How you react will be a measure of you as a leader.

What are you doing about flooding at the new school site?

Jacky Close of Faith in Community Dundee.
