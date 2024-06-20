STEVE FINAN: Biggest failing of Dundee City Council during John Alexander reign? Leadership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Biggest failing of Dundee City Council during John Alexander reign? Leadership

If £100m building floods, the buck stops with John Alexander.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

Not enough questions have been asked about the report stating flood defences at Dundee’s under-construction East End Community Campus “worked as expected”.

Photos prove the site flooded badly during Storm Babet.

Surely there is more clarity needed from the structural engineers?

Surely they can assure Dundee there will be further flood protection measures put in, or they are reassessing having seen the effects of Babet?

There must have been investigations of the site and its surroundings by hydrologists, who also examined the flooding history and considered future dangers.

Seeing the foundations of a £100 million project under floodwater and saying “that’s what we expected” seemed very incomplete.

However, the most telling line in the newspaper report was: “Dundee City Council declined to comment.”

No thoughts at all on a £100m investment? That should make every Dundonian shake their head in disbelief.

‘Leadership failure’

This is what should have happened.

The council leader should have been alerted to this media inquiry before taking control.

“I will look into this personally” or “I’ll question the appropriate people and report back to alleviate concerns” should have been the message.

But, at least publicly, there has been nothing from John.

This latest example of an inability to take decisive action and hesitancy to communicate shows, again, the biggest failing of Dundee City Council during John’s reign: leadership.

East End Community Campus flooding Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Or lack of it.

When confronted with a difficult situation, John hides. When the fire alarms scandal emerged, he was invisible.

Then there was the Olympia farce, where he embarrassed himself with his nothing-to-see-here attempts to ignore it, before being shamed into an inquiry – though there was by then no other option.

Even then, the probe will only cover the most recent closure of the Dundee centre rather than the general saga.

Should we be surprised that when a big question arises over the new school the response is “declined to comment”?

‘Keyboard warriors…’

John reminds me of a junior marketing exec, always off to obscure conferences “pushing Dundee’s agenda” (whatever that means).

But you aren’t a sales rep, John, you are the equivalent of a CEO in a big firm.

You won’t know this, because you’ve never had what I would call a real job, but what chief executives and business owners do is lead.

When a firm faces a tough challenge the leader is seen by all to take control and state: “This is what needs done – and these are the changes needed to do it.”

If a £100m building does flood, the buck stops with you.

For all your peenges about keyboard warriors and people not understanding you, John, this is the reality.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

If you didn’t understand that you shouldn’t have put yourself forward for the job of leader.

You could avoid that by being able to say: “I asked tough questions at the build stage.”

But you haven’t asked tough questions.

If you have, for some inexplicable reason you’ve kept them secret.

You must speak up on this issue – or a flood of problems could be coming down the road.

