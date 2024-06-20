Driver banned after leading ‘convoy’ of police on high speed chase in Kinross-shire

A young driver who led a “convoy” of police on a high speed chase around Kinross-shire has been banned from the road.

Jack Johnson was told he was lucky nobody died during the dramatic late night pursuit.

The 22-year-old charged through junctions and over pedestrian crossings as he steered police through Kinross, Gairney Bridge, Kelty and along the M90.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how police used cars to form a road block.

But Johnson still tried to forced his way through.

He later told cops: “I just didn’t want to stop for you guys.”

Blue lights activated

Johnston, of Milnathort, pled guilty to dangerous driving on December 30 last year.

He also admitted failing to stop for an officer in uniform, and refusing to give police a blood sample.

The court heard how PC Lewis Miller was on mobile patrol in Kinross with a colleague at around 11.25pm.

They began following Johnson’s red Volkswagen Golf.

For reasons that were not explained in court, police activated their blue lights in an effort to get him to pull over ut he continued driving out of the town

PC Miller initiated a pursuit, the fiscal depute said.

Other officers were made aware and started heading towards Johnson’s location.

“Officers were in no doubt that the accused was aware they were requiring him to stop,” the prosecutor said.

Tactical contact

Johnston motored through Kinross High Street, before turning onto the B996 towards Gairney Bank.

He drove south at speeds of about 50mph.

Police continued to pursue the Golf as it charged past Stop signs and over pedestrian crossings.

By the time the chase reached Kelty, advanced police drivers had been deployed.

Johnson led police onto the M90 where he hit speeds of 85mph, before taking a more rural route.

“The accused continued to drive along various country roads with a convoy of four marked police vehicles following him,” the fiscal depute said.

As he made his way back to Kinross, two police cars were positioned on the A922 to block his path.

The court heard that cops made “tactical contact” with his car, bringing him to a halt.

“He continued to try and accelerate, despite his route being blocked,” the prosecutor told the court.

Johnson was removed from the car and arrested.

“I just didn’t want to stop for you guys,” he said.

Later, he refused to give police a blood sample.

“I just don’t want to,” he told them.

Driving was ‘utterly unjustified’

The court heard Johnson had been struggling with his mental health at the time but had since made improvements.

His lawyer said he regretted his actions which she described as “uncharacteristic”.

“He explained to me that he had a lot going on,” she said.

Johnson was “too worried” to stop for the police, the court heard.

He has not driven since.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Johnson: “This was utterly unjustified.

“Someone could easily have been killed – either you, a pedestrian or one of the police officers.”

Johnson, of West Netherton, was disqualified from driving for three years.

He was fined £300 and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

