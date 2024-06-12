Flood measures at Dundee’s £100m super-school site ‘worked as expected’ following Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood measures at Dundee’s £100m super-school site ‘worked as expected’ following Storm Babet

The East End Community Campus – a merger between Craigie High School and Braeview Academy – is being built on land at Drumgeith Road.

By Laura Devlin
The flooding at the constuction site of the East End Community Campus caused by Storm Babet. Image: Paul Vinova.
Flood measures at Dundee’s new £100m ‘super-school’ worked as expected following Storm Babet, an independent assessment has found.

It’s the former site of St Saviour’s High School, which was demolished over a decade ago.

However, the decision to build a new school at the site – which is a known flood risk – has proven to be controversial.

A public consultation held in 2020 revealed concerns over the potential for flooding in the area, with respondents saying St Saviour’s ended up “sinking” into the ground.

The new school building site under water following Storm Babet. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

At the time, Dundee City Council said a “collaborative flood assessment” was happening with another local authority along the Dighty Burn to “understand and address the long-standing flooding issues”.

But fresh concerns were raised over the viability of the site when Storm Babet hit Dundee last year.

Pictures taken in the aftermath of the storm showed building equipment and cars submerged in flood water after the Dighty Burn burst its banks.

‘Flood water dissipated within 24 hours’

However, a new flood risk assessment – recently submitted with a planning application for an overflow car park at the campus – has revealed flood measures built for the new school worked as intended.

The assessment was carried out by Edinburgh-based structural engineers Goodson Associates.

The report read: “It is proposed that the new car park will be captured in the new urban drainage network for the school campus, providing appropriate levels of surface water treatment and attenuation prior to discharge to the Dighty Water at the south eastern boundary of the site.

Flooding in Drumgeith Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The site is found to be a flood risk and most recently in 2023 when the Dighty Water watercourse overtopped the Drumgeith Road to the west and overland flows flooded the site.

“This was during the construction works of the main campus and the flood water dissipated within 24 hours, showing the constructed flood measures behaved as expected.”

Work on the East End Campus began last summer, with the school expected to open in August 2025.

Dundee City Council declined to comment.

