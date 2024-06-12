Arbroath residents in limbo after council says flats built without planning permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath residents in limbo after council says flats built without planning permission

A former children's nursery beside Arbroath's Abbey Theatre was converted into four flats without planning permission during lockdown.

By Graham Brown
Part of the Abbey Theatre stage sits over one of the Arbroath flats. Image: Google
Part of the Abbey Theatre stage sits over one of the Arbroath flats. Image: Google

Residents of new flats beside an Arbroath theatre have been left in limbo after Angus Council blocked a retrospective planning bid for their homes.

A former children’s nursery beside the town’s Abbey Theatre was converted into four flats during lockdown.

But developer Mayara Agnes has now been told the flats break planning rules.

It comes after objections from a national theatre body and the council’s environmental health department.

Arbroath Abbey Theatre flats
The flats were built beside Arbroath’s Abbey Theatre. Image: Google

They feared noise from productions including the Abbey Theatre panto could disturb folk living there.

The rear of the stage sits over one of the flats. The theatre workshop and other areas lie over three others.

The council says it’s “regrettable” residents will be impacted, but has slated the developer for building the flats without permission.

Planning history

The Abbot Street building was a children’s nursery but closed some time ago.

Angus architects A B Roger & Young said an application to bring it back into use was first lodged in 2019.

Noise concerns were flagged at that time.

As well as worries over noise from stage shows, there were fears over disturbance from set-building at the long-established Arbroath theatre.

But in February 2020 the developer lodged a building warrant application, believing the noise issues were close to being resolved.

Abbot Street flats in Arbroath
The Abbot Street flats in Arbroath sat empty after the pandemic. Image: Google

This was approved but the project never received full planning permission.

The architects said: “The building warrant approval was issued two weeks after the first Covid-19 UK lockdown.

“Once it was realised lockdown was not going to be just a couple of weeks our then client made the decision to commence works on site.

“Being a small joinery business it would not have survived furloughing its employees.

“Instead he chose to have one man work on each of the flats which allowed the company to remain operational.”

The flats then sat empty for a year before residents moved in.

Application blocked

The Abbot Street application has now been refused by Angus officials under delegated powers.

In its handling report the council said: “It is regrettable that existing residents will be disadvantaged by the refusal of planning permission.

“But this situation has arisen because a developer has chosen to wilfully undertake development in the knowledge there were issues with the proposed use, and that the development was in breach of planning control.

“It is recognised that refusal of permission will have significant implications for those residents.

“But there is no evidence to demonstrate it would cause them great hardship in circumstances where there are other housing opportunities in the area.

“It is not in the public interest to allow new housing that does not provide an acceptable residential amenity because a developer has chosen to undertake works in breach of planning control.”

The applicant has the option of appealing the decision to the council’s development management review committee.

Conversation