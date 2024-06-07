Duntrune crematorium decision delayed for site visit by new appeal committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duntrune crematorium decision delayed for site visit by new appeal committee

The Court of Session ordered the setting-up of a fresh Angus Council planning review body to consider the long-running bid for a crematorium on the edge of Dundee.

By Graham Brown
Campaigners waged a determined fight against the Duntrune crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid
A farmer’s four-year battle to build a new crematorium on the edge of Dundee is set to roll on beyond the summer.

It comes after Angus planning review councillors said they couldn’t make a decision on the Duntrune bid without seeing the site for themselves.

And the delay will give more time to wade through 4,000 pages of documents relating to Friockheim farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s plan.

Court of Session outcome

On Friday, a new Angus development management review committee sat to run a fresh eye over the application.

It was formed after the Court of Session ordered Angus Council to reconsider Mr Batchelor’s appeal for the sloping farmland site overlooking Dundee.

He first lodged plans for the £3m crematorium in 2020.

Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the planned crematorium. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It would have a capacity for 125 mourners and sit east of historic Duntrune House.

Angus planning officials blocked the bid under delegated powers.

They said the proposal breached council, TayPlan and Scottish planning policies.

It would have resulted in an “unsustainable pattern of travel and development”.

And its location would put a reliance on mourners using private cars because of poor public transport links.

But the refusal was successfully appealed.

However, one of the hundreds of objectors to the Duntrune proposal challenged the council decision at the Court of Session.

On legal advice the authority did not contest the case and judges ordered the council to form a new review body to look at the application again.

Site visit essential in eyes of committee

Development review committee convener David Cheape said: “There’s no doubt a site visit is paramount.”

Roads officials have also been asked to deliver an up-to-date speed survey for the area around the site.

A new 40 mph speed limit on the B978 Kellas Road between Ballumbie and Kellas was part of the 2023 approval.

Campaigners say the narrow roads near the planned crematorium are a ‘rat-run’ which have seen numerous accidents.

Councillor Brenda Durno said: “I feel there should be a new traffic survey done.

“The one we have is from 2019 and traffic has changed since then.”

The site visit date has not been set.

But the council recess begins later this month and the next scheduled meetings will not take place until August.

Mr Batchelor previously said he was ready to progress the 125-mourenr development as soon as permission is secured.

He initially hoped to have it open by the end of this year.

Another Angus crematorium bid is also set to be the subject of a planning appeal.

Planning officials refused farmer Neil McEwan’s application for land near Carmyllie Hall on the B961 Monikie to Friockheim road.

It was rejected due to “extremely limited” public transport serving the area.

