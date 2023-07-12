Angus crematorium campaigners call for planning decision reversal after spate of rural road accidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus crematorium campaigners call for planning decision reversal after spate of rural road accidents

People living near Duntrune say three crashes in one day should force Angus Council to reconsider its green light for a new crematorium on local farmland.

By Graham Brown
One of the vehicles involves in the spate of Sunday crashes. Image: Supplied
One of the vehicles involves in the spate of Sunday crashes. Image: Supplied

Campaigners who fought plans for a new crematorium in rural Angus say a spate of accidents should force Angus Council to consider reversing the decision.

The incidents on the back road near Duntrune include three in one day at the weekend.

They have prompted calls for a re-think of the approval given to Friockheim farmer Guthrie Batchelor for land east of Duntrune House.

In March, Angus development review committee councillors overturned an earlier refusal for the project.

Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Locals waged a lengthy battle against the proposal.

Mr Batchelor hopes to have the £3m operating by the end of next year.

Objectors say the spate of accidents highlight the site’s unsuitability for the increased traffic the crematorium will bring.

But the farmer has questioned how his plan can be blamed since work has not even started on the development.

No injuries

An accident on June 27 briefly blocked the narrow road west of Duntrune.

On Sunday, there were three single vehicle bumps.

One car ended up in a field, another crashed on a corner close to the crematorium site.

BMW crash in a field near Duntrune.
One vehicle ended up in a field near Duntrune. Image: Supplied

Police Scotland said the June 27 crash and only one of this week’s accidents were reported.

There were no serious injuries and no-one was charged.

Rat-run

Campaigners claim the Duntrune road is a rat-run and has witnessed numerous accidents and near misses.

Current works on Dundee’s Drumgeith Road have increased the number of drivers on the back road, they say.

John Barr, who lives nearby, has written to local councillors asking them to reconsider the crematorium green light.

“The elected members of Angus Council DMRC threw their weight behind supporting the development appeal with apparent contempt and disregard to the numerous genuine concerns relating to the dangerous and unsuitable access routes to and from the crematorium development in all directions,” he said.

Damaged road sign near Duntrune.
A damaged road sign near the crematorium site. Image: Supplied

“The prospect of a significant increase in daily traffic associated with the crematorium development on these same roads should raise concerns of a consequential increase in road accidents and the risk of serious injury to road users, or worse.

“With three accidents in 24 hours over the weekend, how many more will there be before there is a fatality?”

Farmer’s response

Mr Batchelor said his project could not be blamed for any of the incidents.

“The crematorium is yet to be built so I’m not sure how it can be considered to contribute to any of these accidents,” he said.

“If the council maintained the verges and visibility splays as they are meant to that might help.”

He added: “We are putting in quite a few passing places and the DMRC put on a condition to reduce the speed limit on one of the main roads towards the crematorium.

“We will be fully complying with the conditions which the committee added to the planning approval to satisfy road safety considerations.”

Angus Council has been contacted for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

AC/DC frontman Bon Scott in 1976.
Family of Kirriemuir rock legend Bon Scott win legal battle over rights to late…
Charlie Robertson with sister Kirsty (L) and brother Harry (R). Images: Alison Robertson.
Mum of Angus tennis starlet reveals pride at son’s Wimbledon exploits
Toby Bishop, left, tried to smuggle the drug in cat food packages.
Angus dealer tried to smuggle £100k of ecstasy in cat food packages
92-year-old Geoff Fishwick with Drew Laburn (left) and Ross Yeaman after re-uniting him with the restored 1950 Morris FV. Image: Paul Reid
Perthshire pals restore 1950 lorry to fulfil Glamis Extravaganza promise to 92-year-old Geoff
Former Arbroath businessman Ally Riddle
Ally Riddle: Arbroath businessman and former Montrose FC and Dundee United player dies
The new car park will be in a field beside the Glen Doll ranger base. Image: Bell Ingram Design
Glen Doll car park plan approved to ease pressure on Angus beauty spot
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone.
£13m Arbroath active travel flythrough nets just 200 YouTube views in 18 months
Emergency services descended on Logie Business Park, Kirriemuir. Image: Google
Man taken to hospital before being arrested after blaze at Angus business park
The dead minke whale on the beach at Auchmithie.
Dead minke whale washed up on Angus beach
A yellow warning has been issued for rain. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Weather warning for heavy rain in Tayside and Fife