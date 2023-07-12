Perthshire firm Castle Water still making a splash after Courier Business Awards win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire firm Castle Water still making a splash after Courier Business Awards win

It’s been a steady flow of success for Castle Water since winning Courier Business Awards.

By Alan Wilkinson
Castle Water chief executive John Reynolds was all smiles after his company's Courier Business Awards win in 2018.

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

With entries now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners. This week we highlight the 2018 winner, Castle Water.

Castle Water is the largest independent supplier of water services to businesses in the UK.

Launched in 2014, it covers businesses in Scotland and England with customers from large multi-site groups with complex needs to SMEs, start-ups, and sole traders.

The firm is the largest employer in Blairgowrie, with hundreds of staff.

Business of the Year 2018

That success and commitment to customer satisfaction led to it winning Business of the Year at the 2018 Courier Business Awards.

The recognition was something chief executive John Reynolds says was appreciated by staff across the company, adding an extra layer of pride to their work.

John says: “It gave a huge amount of confidence to everyone who works for Castle through the local recognition of what we’d achieved.”

Castle Water CEO with Courier Business Awards winner cake.
Castle Water won Business of the Year at the 2018 Courier Business Awards.

Since then Castle Water has gone from strength to strength. A programme of investment has seen it upgrade its technology and develop its staff.

It’s led to a change in focus for the company while also increasing the value to customers.

John says: “There have been significant changes. We’ve invested very heavily in new technology and new systems.

“So the business has moved from being quite customer service oriented to being quite system and data focused.

“We’ve had a very significant focus on internal training and development and on adding more value to our customers.”

The secret to Castle Water’s success

So what has been the secret to its success? According to John, it’s being future-focused and anticipating what will be needed in a dynamic marketplace.

He says: “We look ahead strategically in a huge amount of detail. We’re playing a chess game in a competitive market and against a changing commercial environment. So we look ahead and also respond very quickly to other things that are going on.”

Castle Water employs hundreds of staff, most of which are based in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

John has some simple advice for those thinking about putting their companies forward for the Courier Business Awards – be honest.

“Be as open and transparent as possible,” he says. “Be really open about what it is that you do and the challenges that you face.”

And would he recommend doing it? “Absolutely. It’s a great thing to do.”

Entries for The Courier Business Awards 2023 are now open and this year’s winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in October. Find out more about The Courier Business Awards.

