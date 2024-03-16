Ask a Local: An insider’s guide to five great things about Arbroath

Harry Simpson may be Aberdeen-born, but his life’s voyage was charted when he moved down the east coast to Arbroath as a one-year-old.

He arrived in Angus when his engineer father took up a post in the town.

And at the age of 15, Harry became one of the first boatbuilding apprentices in a local yard.

Harry, now 71, retired a decade ago from the helm of Mackay Boatbuilders and the next generation of Simpsons is continuing the success of the only remaining yard in the east coast between the Tay and Buckie.

The adopted Red Lichtie’s dedication to Arbroath includes everything from 30 years as a volunteer retained firefighter to his place as Lord President of Scotland’s Deans of Guild.

But it’s the maritime theme which runs deep through Harry’s insider’s guide to the historic community.

1. Arbroath Harbour

“It’s probably no surprise I would choose to highlight Arbroath harbour because my whole life has revolved around it,” says Harry.

He was only the second apprentice there when he joined Mackay’s boatyard as a 15-year-old. Another local teenager whose birthday happened to be a few months earlier just beat him to the pioneering role.

“When I started it was the smaller, older style of fishing boats,” he adds.

“Then they got larger and larger, all wooden-hulled fishing boats which kept the yard busy.

“But we did a lot of other work – we built the safety boat for the Tay Road Bridge and have done a lot of historical work all over Scotland.

“Decommissioning got rid of the larger wooden boats.

“We still have a number of smaller, modern fishing boats operating from Arbroath, but it has been the development of the marina which has been the big change.”

Pontoons there are packed with pleasure craft.

“It has been a good thing for Arbroath and the harbour,” Harry adds.

“It’s the most visited and photographed place in Arbroath.

“Where people use to come by road to the town during the likes of the Glasgow Fair they’re now arriving at the marina from all over Britain and abroad.”

2. Bell Rock Lighthouse

Robert Stevenson’s wonder of the industrial world might be 11 miles from Arbroath, but it’s been a beacon of home for every Lichtie for more than 200 years.

In 2011, Harry chaired the Year of the Light bicentenary celebration of the famous structure.

It was a fitting recognition of what is the world’s oldest seawashed lighthouse still in operation.

“Those were brave, brave people who built the Bell Rock,” says Harry.

“Of course you can see it from the town, but it is really something to see if you take a boat trip out there.

“During the Year of the Light, the owners of the Bell Rock tavern in Brazil came 6,000 miles to Arbroath.

“They were just blown away to go out there and see it close up.”

3. Arbroath Smokie

“No matter where you go in the world there’s a good change the Smokie is the first thing people will mention when you say you come from Arbroath,” says Harry of the globally-famous smoked haddock.

“It’s a wonderful thing and all part of the history of the area.

“And the Smokie has helped support our fish merchants and restaurants.

“We have many quality restaurants in Arbroath and so many successful independent businesses.

“My whole life I have just tried to do my best for Arbroath and I think that should include supporting local businesses.

“We need as many people as possible to use our local shops.”

4. Heritage

Harry adds: “The history of the town is so vast and it covers so many different things, but many are interlinked.

“We have the Abbey, which was the wealthiest and most powerful of its time.

“It was Abbot Gedy who had the harbour built. Arbroath wouldn’t have a harbour and we might not have the Smokie – which originated a few miles up the coast at Auchmithie – if it hadn’t been for him.

“The Abbey is probably most famous for the 1320 signing of the Declaration of Arbroath, and in turn its influence on the American Declaration of Independence.

“And the Abbey works closely with Hospitalfield (culture hub) which I think does a wonderful job.

“It brings the name of Arbroath to so many people and a lot of exciting things are happening there.”

5. People

“Throughout its history Arbroath people have helped changed the world,” continues Harry.

To many the name of Thomas Moonlight remains little known. He left the farmlands of Angus to become a hero of the US Civil War and later an influential politician.

And one of America’s greatest motor manufacturers takes its name from Arbroath-born David Dunbar Buick.

“These Arbroath names have helped shape history, but there are so many working to benefit the town in current times,” says Harry.

“I have met many of them through organisations like the Rotary Club, Arbroath Area Partnership and the Arbroath Courthouse project.

“I was also honoured to be appointed Lord President Dean of Guild in Scotland.

“The guildry is Arbroath’s oldest organisation, going back to 1725, and is still a successful charitable body.

“I may not have been born here but I really do love Arbroath and all of its history.”