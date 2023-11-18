Lighthouse Boy story brings Bell Rock to life for latest generation of young Arbroath readers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lighthouse Boy story brings Bell Rock to life for latest generation of young Arbroath readers

A children's book set around the building of Robert Stevenson's famous lighthouse off the coast of Arbroath has been reprinted after more than 40 years.

By Graham Brown
Carolyn Siddalls, Helen McDiarmid and Jill Kerr with copies of the The Lighthouse Boy. Image: Paul Reid
A fascinating story centred on the building of the famous Bell Rock lighthouse has been brought back into print to enthral the current crop of Arbroath schoolchildren.

The Lighthouse Boy children’s book first appeared in 1981.

Scots author Craig Mair created the tale around a lad who worked with the builders of the lighthouse 11 miles off the coast of the Angus town.

Bell Rock book The Lighthouse Boy.
An illustration of young Jamie Scott, the Lighthouse Boy. Image: Paul Reid

Robert Stevenson’s creation is regarded as one of the wonders of the industrial world.

And 213 years on it remains the world’s oldest operating sea-washed lighthouse.

Author’s enthusiastic support

Now, a small group of friends have secured the funds to re-print hundreds of copies for seaward Angus primaries.

Author Craig gave the project his enthusiastic backing.

And the first copies are now in the hands of young Lichties to enjoy.

The Lighthouse Boy book.
The cover of Craig Mair’s book. Image: Paul Reid

Helen McDiarmid, a former principal teacher at Arbroath’s Inverbrothock Primary School, retired academic co-ordinator Sheila Rawlings, former NCR product manager Carolyn Millar and retired secondary school languages teacher Jill Kerr were behind the initiative.

Jill’s involvement weaves another famous piece of Arbroath history into the project.

She is the widow of the late Matt Kerr and former owner of the town’s legendary miniature railway.

Helen’s late husband, Frank McDiarmid, was a well-known Angus artist and cartoonist and captured the Bell Rock in his work.

Bell rock lighthouse
A painting of the Bell Rock by Frank McDiarmid. Image: Paul Reid

Local law companies Thorntons and Connelly and Yeoman helped secure the funds for the project through town trusts they administer.

Unique publication

Helen said: “The book encompasses much of the local history of Arbroath and the Angus coastal area around 1805 to 1811.

“It is written for young readers and is the only book of its type.

“It touches the lives of hand loom weavers, fishers, sailors and other trades, illustrating the difficulties faced by working folk at that time. War with France was a reality.

“The young hero, Jamie, was 11-years-old when he became man of the house and struggled to help his family survive in harsh times.

Bel Rock book re-published
One of the illustrations from the book. Image: Paul Reid

“Jamie eventually helped build the Bell Rock Lighthouse,” added Helen.

“He met Robert Stevenson and several memorable characters.”

And Mr Mair’s novel is illustrated with original drawings of Stevenson’s Bell Rock plans.

“An audio version has been made and is available through You Tube,” Helen added.

“We hope this excellent source of information about our local history will encourage young people to appreciate our rich heritage and take pride in it.”

