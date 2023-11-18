Dundee season in numbers: Where do Dee rank against Premiership rivals, who is top passer and which loanee is stealing the show?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee season in numbers: Where do Dee rank against Premiership rivals, who is top passer and which loanee is stealing the show?

Courier Sport has dug into StatsBomb to find the numbers behind an impressive start to life back in the top flight.

Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s start to life under Tony Docherty’s stewardship has been a strong one.

After promotion last season, the Dark Blues sit fifth in the Premiership after the opening 11 matches of the campaign.

Strong defence has been the bedrock to their success but in what other areas do the Dees excel? And where have they struggled?

Courier Sport delved into the StatsBomb numbers to pick out some key indicators and pluck out the individuals shining so far.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Team

Let’s start with some simple stats and how Dundee compare to the rest of the division.

Goals: 14 (=7th)

Conceded: 15 (=4th)

Clean sheets: 6 (3rd)

Shots: 137 (7th)

Shots on target: 50 (6th)

Fouls: 126 (9th)

Yellow cards: 17 (10th)

Red cards: 1 (3rd)

Only Celtic and Rangers can boast more clean sheets than Dundee this season with Tony Docherty’s side already closing in on their best top-flight record in 20 years.

Five times since 2003, the Dee have managed seven. In 2001/02 they earned 11.

Trevor Carson shows his reflexes to prevent a late Livingston equaliser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Trevor Carson shows his reflexes to prevent a late Livingston goal. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

They are low down on the foul count and yellow card tally. That, though, isn’t a sign of a team reluctant to put the boot in.

Rather, it points to the defensive strategy that has worked so well so far this season.

Across the campaign, Dundee have enjoyed the least possession of any team in the Premiership. They’ve also made the least passes and allow more passes for the opposition before a challenge is made.

Amadou Bakayoko celebrates netting from a corner against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The gameplan is to allow opposition teams the ball in areas where danger is low, let them pass it about. Then when the time comes, steal the ball and break quickly.

The Dark Blues are also the Premiership kings from set-pieces with seven goals coming from free-kicks, corners or throw-ins.

Non-penalty xG (quality of chances created): 14.09 (6th)

Non-penalty xG conceded: 17.48 (11th)

Open play xG: 8.94 (6th)

Open play xG conceded: 12.44 (10th)

Set-piece goals: 7 (1st)

Set-piece goals conceded: 1 (=2nd)

Possession: 42% (12th)

Successful passes: 2,770 (12th)

PPDA (passes per defensive action): 11.98 (12th)

Individual

Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

There are no prizes for guessing which players come out on top in the individual stats.

Owen Beck has been outstanding in dark blue since joining on loan from Liverpool.

He’s yet to find the net as a senior player but has played a major role in Dundee’s set-piece success, playing a part in six league goals and eight in all competitions already this term.

That’s more than any other Dundee player. Beck also leads the way in defence.

He’s made more tackles, more interceptions but also committed the most fouls and picked up more yellows than anyone else. Zak Rudden also has three league cautions but Beck has five in all competitions.

McCowan celebrates with Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS
McCowan celebrates with Lyall Cameron against Livingston. Image: SNS

Also riding high in the stats is Luke McCowan. The former Ayr raider has been a standout in midfield and has two league assists, including one last time out against St Mirren and has also taken more shots than any other Dee.

Lyall Cameron, too, is quietly showing his quality. His passing is the most accurate in the squad.

Top scorer: Amadou Bakayoko (4)

Most assists: Luke McCowan (2)

Most goal contributions (goals/assists/2nd assists): Owen Beck (6)

Best passing accuracy: Lyall Cameron (77%)

Most yellow cards: Owen Beck/Zak Rudden (3)

Most red cards: Josh Mulligan (1)

Most shots: Luke McCowan (25)

Most tackles: Owen Beck (49)

Most interceptions: Owen Beck (30)

Most clearances: Joe Shaughnessy (105)

Most fouls: Owen Beck (22)

Owen Beck in action at Celtic. Image: SNS
Beck in action at Celtic. Image: SNS

More from Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron an 'absolute stand-out' for Scotland U/21s as Fin Robertson and…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty have led their sides impressively so far this season. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Which high-flying Dundee side is more impressive this season?
Jetting in: John Nelms, Dundee's current managing director, meets Scot Gardiner and Bill Colvin at Dundee airport. Image: DCT/Gareth Jennings
Inside Dundee's American takeover 10 years on as ex-chairman talks family ties that boosted…
Cammy Kerr received a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial clash with Celtic. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
16 best pictures as Dundee fans hail Dens Park icons at Cammy Kerr's star-studded…
Former Dundee, Scotland and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee star Leigh Griffiths provides 'massive bonus' as he makes step into coaching
Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr still living Dundee dream - but one big target remains for testimonial…
Could Callum Davidson be taking over from Malky Mackay?
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson could be right man to replace Malky Mackay at Ross…
Former Dundee boss Dario Bonetti and strikers Juan Sara and Fabian Caballero - pictured in August 2001 - are returning to Dens Park for Cammy Kerr's testimonial. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr recalls 'shaking' as Juan Sara signed autograph in Asda as Dundee icons…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr testimonial: Dundee star picks top manager, team-mate and moment ahead of star-studded…
2
Former Dundee fan favourite Juan Sara will be at Dens Park on Thursday night for Cammy Kerr's testimonial. Image: SNS
Juan Sara vows to savour 'special' Dundee homecoming

Conversation