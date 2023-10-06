Tony Docherty believes Owen Beck loan success could benefit Dundee for years to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty believes Owen Beck loan success could benefit Dundee for years to come

The Dark Blues boss feels a successful Beck spell will make the club an attractive loan destination in future.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
The early success story of Owen Beck’s loan switch to Dundee is one that can benefit the club for years to come.

That’s the view of manager Tony Docherty as he praised the impact made by the young Liverpool full-back.

His performances for the Dark Blues have led to a first call-up to the senior Wales squad this week.

Beck, whose great-uncle is Liverpool and Wales great Ian Rush, could make his international bow next Wednesday night in a friendly at home to Gibraltar.

Owen Beck challenges Celtic’s Alistair Johnston. Image: SNS

He’ll then join the U/21 side for their key Euro qualifier away to Czechia on the Friday.

Docherty is delighted for the youngster as he joins Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan in heading off on international duty following Saturday’s home clash with Ross County.

But he knows Beck won’t be standing still thinking he’s made it now he’s in the Wales squad.

“It is full credit to the boy. He is a fantastic player to work with,” Docherty said.

“With the loan system, that’s how you hope things would work.

“First of all it is my job and the staff’s job to make sure Dundee are successful so he comes into our team and he makes us better.

“I have to give a lot of credit to all the staff for the amount of work that goes into Owen in terms of his development.

Owen Beck in action for Wales U/21s. Image: PA
Owen Beck in action for Wales under-21s. Image: PA

“But getting that recognition is massively down to him.

“We are all delighted and it is a great feeling when you hear that someone you are working with gets that recognition.

“It is good and you take pride in that as a staff. It shows you are doing something right.

“Owen in particular with his attitude and the type of boy he is deserves every credit he gets from that recognition.

“Knowing him though he won’t rest on his laurels, he will go and go again.

“So I am absolutely delighted for him.”

Beck revealed this week that Liverpool were pleased to send him up to Scotland to learn the game.

That’s due to the sheer volume of matches in the lower leagues down south with Scottish sides afforded much more time on the training ground between games.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Owen Beck.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Owen Beck during a Carabao Cup clash in 2021. Image: Shutterstock

And Docherty is determined to ensure Dundee are seen as a place for big clubs to send their young talent to develop.

“Owen had a lot of suitors but hopefully with the relationship we developed with him, we said – and it was genuine – if we could develop him as a footballer then it was a realistic ambition to gain international recognition,” Docherty explained.

“Now that he has been playing regularly, he is confident and is working so hard on the training field improving aspects of his game, he is getting that recognition.

“So I am pleased with that but knowing Owen, it is only a starting point.

“It’s also a good advert for the football club. It’s got to benefit Dundee, getting the best players and helping develop them into better players.

“It is a good strategy going forward for the football club.

“It is a win/win in terms of whenever we are trying to attract that calibre of player again, we can say, well here’s an example.

“And I can say that to Owen as well. I have worked with James Maddison, Danny Ward and Max Lowe and Stuart Taylor has done the same in his career.

“It is important that you get the benefit from that but all the credit goes to Owen for being the type of boy he is, his ambition and the way he applies himself every day.”

