Dundee loan star Owen Beck called up by Wales under-21s – 24 hours after being named in senior squad

Dundee loan star Owen Beck has been called up to the Wales U/21 squad – 24 hours after he was picked for the senior side.

The strange situation will see the Liverpool full-back join Rob Page’s full squad next week ahead of their friendly clash with Gibraltar.

That’s after he impressed when joining up with the top team last month while away with the U/21s.

Beck has described the call-up to the full squad as a “dream” and credited the Dark Blues for giving him the platform to impress.

CARFAN D21 CYMRU 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The squad for the #U21EURO qualifier against Czechia 👊#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/jbIYeSnele — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) October 5, 2023

However, after the Gibraltar next Wednesday clash Beck will drop back down to the U/21 squad.

The senior side face a marked step up in opponent as they face Croatia in Euro qualifying next Sunday.

The U/21s, meanwhile, have only one match during the international break – their own key Euro qualifier away to Czechia next Friday.

For that game, Beck and two other young stars will switch to U/21 duty with Reading’s Charlie Savage and Fulham’s Luke Harris following the Dundee loanee.

A statement on the FA of Wales website said: “Owen Beck, Charlie Savage and Luke Harris will spend the first part of the international window with the senior squad for their friendly against Gibraltar in Wrexham before linking up with Jones’ side ahead of the qualifier in Ceske Budejovice.”