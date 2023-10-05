Dundee loan star Owen Beck called up by Wales under-21s – 24 hours after being named in senior squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan star Owen Beck called up by Wales under-21s – 24 hours after being named in senior squad

Dundee's on-loan Liverpool full-back has been called up to Wales' senior AND under-21 squads.

By George Cran
Owen Beck has been called up by Wales. Image: SNS
Owen Beck has been called up by Wales. Image: SNS

Dundee loan star Owen Beck has been called up to the Wales U/21 squad – 24 hours after he was picked for the senior side.

The strange situation will see the Liverpool full-back join Rob Page’s full squad next week ahead of their friendly clash with Gibraltar.

That’s after he impressed when joining up with the top team last month while away with the U/21s.

Beck has described the call-up to the full squad as a “dream” and credited the Dark Blues for giving him the platform to impress.

However, after the Gibraltar next Wednesday clash Beck will drop back down to the U/21 squad.

The senior side face a marked step up in opponent as they face Croatia in Euro qualifying next Sunday.

The U/21s, meanwhile, have only one match during the international break – their own key Euro qualifier away to Czechia next Friday.

For that game, Beck and two other young stars will switch to U/21 duty with Reading’s Charlie Savage and Fulham’s Luke Harris following the Dundee loanee.

A statement on the FA of Wales website said: “Owen Beck, Charlie Savage and Luke Harris will spend the first part of the international window with the senior squad for their friendly against Gibraltar in Wrexham before linking up with Jones’ side ahead of the qualifier in Ceske Budejovice.”

Conversation