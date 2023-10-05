Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest: Photos and review ahead of big opening night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest: Photos and review ahead of big opening night

The Enchanted Forest is back, and Gayle Ritchie had a sneak peek at what you can expect.

Nina Mclaren, 1 with dad David at the Enchanted Forest.Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Gayle Ritchie

If you go down to Faskally Woods near Pitlochry tonight, you’re sure of a big surprise.

I was among folk invited to a special preview of this year’s Enchanted Forest – last night, before it officially opened to the public – and I’m delighted to reveal that the show is absolutely mesmerising.

A record 80,000 visitors are expected for the month-long autumn spectacle, which opens tonight and runs until November 5.

Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This year’s event, titled From The Deep, sees visitors transported into the depths of a magical underworld through the media of light, video and sound.

The woods have been transformed into an underwater forest, illuminated by a deep watery glow of aqua blue and green.

Plunged into darkness

On arrival, you’re plunged into darkness, but the path is lit with myriad mysterious creatures from the deep coming at you – benignly – from all angles.

The public wandered round the exhibits in Faskally woods. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Neon, bioluminescent jellyfish dangle from trees above, and pink, green, blue and red lights flash up into the canopy.

The Beginning

An installation named An Toiseach, which means ‘The Beginning’, greets visitors with the unveiling of a “very special friend” named Solas. This funky wee fish is described as the protector and guardian of life underwater.

He’s projected onto a big screen and is bioluminescent – which means he communicates through light in the deep. Solas, by the way, means “light” in Gaelic.

Lily, 6 and Kelisse, 9 Telfer on one of the interactive exhibits. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As you listen to his story, you can check out the stunning colourful waterfalls that splash and flow on either side of the screen.

As you walk through the trees, don’t forget to look up! There’s all sorts of light-show wizardry above. You’ll also be able to marvel at a gathering of  glowing plankton.

Living Light on the Loch

Another highlight – and a dream for selfie-takers and influencers is the Bubble Coral Bridge. Walk over it and marvel as the bubbles change colour and glow.

Next up is the chance to explore the fiery sensation of Tamu Massif, the world’s largest underwater volcano. The ground beneath you rumbles as the volcano sends “smoke” and “lava” skywards.

One of the exhibits in Faskally woods. Wednesday 5th October, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

As always, there’s an epic display on Loch Dunmore. This year’s showcase tells the story of the ocean’s bioluminescent creatures and how they communicate, find mates and warn off predators.

The Beastie in The Boathouse

This had to be one of my favourite bits. A beastie in a boathouse? Wow! This beastie is rather a sinister looking one though. I’ve yet to work out what exactly he, or she, is, but let’s say he’s a he.

He’s got huge purple tentacles that poke out from the boathouse, ready to grab unsuspecting visitors, so watch out!

Eel Show You The Way

At this point, we’re told that strong sea currents have taken us – and Solas – off course. Luckily a shoal of “biofluorescent” eels are here to help us navigate back to the coral bubble bridge.

James Ward in one of the exhibits. Wednesday 5th October, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Here, you’ve to navigate a forest of neon green kelp fronds and it’s great fun! Yes, you might get a tad tangled, but once you’re out the other side, the chances are you’ll want to go right back through it.The educational stuff? Kelp forests at St Kilda’s in the Outer Hebrides can grow to depths of 30m, apparently.

Purpose

The grand finale of this year’s show is an installation called Purpose. Here, we’re told we’ve successfully navigated the oceans along with Solas. And, having “navigated coral reefs, won over a giant octopus, and been led by eels through forests of kelp”, we’re about to meet the “Queen of Winter, Beira”. (Beira is Gaelic for winter).

Stuart Sharp with son Tom Sharp. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She appears, on huge screens in the forest, as a woman dressed in white, with antlers before performing a sort of Highland fling.

The musical soundtrack to this installation features the voices of Pitlochry Primary and High School pupils singing a phrase in Gaelic, meaning “share the light”.

Verdict?

I’ve been to The Enchanted Forest multiple times – because I’m a huge fan – and this year didn’t disappoint. It’s perhaps a little more kids-oriented than in previous years, with the show themed around the story of Solas the cute fish and his funky friends.

The interactive aspect is pretty special and sure to appeal to folk of all ages. A real family affair – enjoy!

For more information and to book tickets see enchantedforest.org.uk

