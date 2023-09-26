LISTEN: Your sneak preview of Pitlochry children’s song for The Enchanted Forest

If you’re among tens of thousands of people preparing to be spellbound by The Enchanted Forest, here’s a hint of what’s in store.

Pitlochry High School pupils have recorded music for the month-long spectacle which will transform Faskally Wood into a sound and light theatre.

And we were invited to the school to listen in as they created their soundtrack for the show’s finale, a fortnight ahead of launch night.

Hear Pitlochry High Enchanted Forest song:

The piece is likely to be heard by around 83,000 people between October 5 and November 5.

In it, a group of pupils from P5 to S2 – the school has a primary and secondary section – sing the Gaelic phrase sgaoil an solus.

Pronounced skoo-il na solas, it means ‘share the light’.

Their piece, to form part of a vocal harmony choir, links with this year’s oceanic-themed show From The Deep.

Through a series of impressive installations, The Enchanted Forest casts a spectacular light show over Loch Dunmore and the surrounding woodland complemented by music, video and animation.

To record their contribution the Pitlochry High pupils worked with The Enchanted Forest’s creative team, including creative director Karen Falconer, audio director Marcin Buczek and composer and sound designer Jon Beales.

Pitlochry High music teacher Ryan Webber said the children were thrilled to be involved in the high-profile event which draws visitors from around the country.

He said: “We have been working hard on their Gaelic to ensure they sound excellent.

“To be a part of such a hugely successful, well-regarded, and popular local event is fantastic, and they are all looking forward to hearing their voices as part of the show when they visit.”

According to Nela Popovic, executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, the Pitlochry High singers play a fundamental role in the event finale and its story.

She said: “Our team have been working extremely hard behind the scenes to create an event which will create a big splash, encouraging our visitors to soak up the incredible atmosphere.

“The pupil’s involvement in the musical soundtrack will work to enhance the authenticity of the show’s finale, by bringing a fantastic Gaelic twist.”

And the pupils will get to hear the end result of their efforts as they have been gifted complimentary tickets for the opening night.

Tickets for the show are on sale.