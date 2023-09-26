LISTEN: Your sneak preview of Pitlochry children’s song for The Enchanted Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

LISTEN: Your sneak preview of Pitlochry children’s song for The Enchanted Forest

The Pitlochry High School pupils' performance will be heard by around 83,000 visitors to Faskally Wood

By Cheryl Peebles
Pitlochry High pupils singing their Enchanted Forest song to a microphone
The Courier was invited to hear the group perform. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

If you’re among tens of thousands of people preparing to be spellbound by The Enchanted Forest, here’s a hint of what’s in store.

Pitlochry High School pupils have recorded music for the month-long spectacle which will transform Faskally Wood into a sound and light theatre.

And we were invited to the school to listen in as they created their soundtrack for the show’s finale, a fortnight ahead of launch night.

An installation from last year’s show. Image: The Enchanted Forest.

Hear Pitlochry High Enchanted Forest song:

The piece is likely to be heard by around 83,000 people between October 5 and November 5.

In it, a group of pupils from P5 to S2 – the school has a primary and secondary section – sing the Gaelic phrase sgaoil an solus.

Pronounced skoo-il na solas, it means ‘share the light’.

Their song repeats a Gaelic phrase. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Their piece, to form part of a vocal harmony choir, links with this year’s oceanic-themed show From The Deep.

Through a series of impressive installations, The Enchanted Forest casts a spectacular light show over Loch Dunmore and the surrounding woodland complemented by music, video and animation.

The glittery bridge is one of the show’s most popular attractions. Image: The Enchanted Forest.

To record their contribution the Pitlochry High pupils worked with The Enchanted Forest’s creative team, including creative director Karen Falconer, audio director Marcin Buczek and composer and sound designer Jon Beales.

Lots of practice went into getting the piece perfect. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Pitlochry High music teacher Ryan Webber said the children were thrilled to be involved in the high-profile event which draws visitors from around the country.

He said: “We have been working hard on their Gaelic to ensure they sound excellent.

The singers conducted by music teacher Ryan Webber. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“To be a part of such a hugely successful, well-regarded, and popular local event is fantastic, and they are all looking forward to hearing their voices as part of the show when they visit.”

The children worked with The Enchanted Forest team, including creative director Karen Falconer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

According to Nela Popovic, executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust, the Pitlochry High singers play a fundamental role in the event finale and its story.

She said: “Our team have been working extremely hard behind the scenes to create an event which will create a big splash, encouraging our visitors to soak up the incredible atmosphere.

It’s a wrap! The singers with composer Jon Beales (left), music teacher Ryan Webber (back right) and Enchanced Forest creative director Karen Falconer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“The pupil’s involvement in the musical soundtrack will work to enhance the authenticity of the show’s finale, by bringing a fantastic Gaelic twist.”

And the pupils will get to hear the end result of their efforts as they have been gifted complimentary tickets for the opening night.

Tickets for the show are on sale.

More from Schools

Michael Marra MSP
Closure of Dundee schools to pupils with additional needs branded "discrimination"
The Courier was invited to hear the group perform. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
10 of the best Santa's grottos in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
The Courier was invited to hear the group perform. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
‘I’ve seen a teacher punched’: Whistleblowing Angus teacher raises inclusion policy alarm
school strike
Full list of schools in Angus shutting during strikes
Inverkeithing High School plans
Inverkeithing High School pupil dies suddenly
Invergowrie Primary School will close during the industrial action - as one of the schools in Perth and Kinross listed
Full list of Perth and Kinross schools closing during strike action
The Courier was invited to hear the group perform. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
11 of the best pumpkin picking patches around Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire in…
Kilgraston School
Open day aims to showcase the inspiring Kilgraston School spirit

Conversation