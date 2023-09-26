Kinross-shire woman smashed wine bottle in victim’s face

A woman smashed a wine bottle across another another’s face in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

The shattered victim had fallen asleep at a house in Stirling Road, Milnathort after a night out with friends.

She was woken in the early hours by Margaret Mullen, 52, punching her in the face.

As she tried to comprehend what was happening, Mullen charged back into the room and struck her with the glass bottle.

Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and injuring her victim on June 2 last year.

Dazed and in pain

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “At about 7pm on June 1, the complainer was feeling tired following a night out and decided she would head home.

“She bumped into the accused and her cousin and all three went back to the locus.

“The complainer said she had joined them so she could have a sleep.”

Ms Hendry said: “At 12.30am, the complainer was sleeping in a bedroom when she woke to the accused punching her to the head.

“Another witness entered the room and dragged the accused back into the living room.

“The complainer sat on the bed to recompose herself.

“At this point, the accused re-entered the room and struck her face with a wine bottle.

“It struck her on the forehead and caused the bottle to smash.”

The fiscal depute said: “The complainer was dazed and in pain.

“She had cuts to her lip and her nose was bleeding.”

The woman called for a friend to pick her up and take her home.

Photographs

“The following day, the complainer could see bruising and swelling to her face,” said Ms Hendry.

“However, she was scare of repercussions and declined to call police or seek medical attention.”

It was a few weeks later when she handed photos of her injuries to police.

The court heard Mullen, of St Serf’s Place, Crook of Devon, may have reacted badly from mixing alcohol with medication.

Sheriff William Wood, who was handed photos of the injuries, deferred sentence for background reports.

