Kinross-shire woman smashed wine bottle in victim’s face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kinross-shire woman smashed wine bottle in victim’s face

Margaret Mullen, 52, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted attacking and injuring her victim.

By Jamie Buchan
Margaret Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Margaret Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A woman smashed a wine bottle across another another’s face in a seemingly unprovoked attack.

The shattered victim had fallen asleep at a house in Stirling Road, Milnathort after a night out with friends.

She was woken in the early hours by Margaret Mullen, 52, punching her in the face.

As she tried to comprehend what was happening, Mullen charged back into the room and struck her with the glass bottle.

Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting and injuring her victim on June 2 last year.

Dazed and in pain

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “At about 7pm on June 1, the complainer was feeling tired following a night out and decided she would head home.

“She bumped into the accused and her cousin and all three went back to the locus.

“The complainer said she had joined them so she could have a sleep.”

Margaret Mullen
Margaret Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Ms Hendry said: “At 12.30am, the complainer was sleeping in a bedroom when she woke to the accused punching her to the head.

“Another witness entered the room and dragged the accused back into the living room.

“The complainer sat on the bed to recompose herself.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

“At this point, the accused re-entered the room and struck her face with a wine bottle.

“It struck her on the forehead and caused the bottle to smash.”

The fiscal depute said: “The complainer was dazed and in pain.

“She had cuts to her lip and her nose was bleeding.”

The woman called for a friend to pick her up and take her home.

Photographs

“The following day, the complainer could see bruising and swelling to her face,” said Ms Hendry.

“However, she was scare of repercussions and declined to call police or seek medical attention.”

It was a few weeks later when she handed photos of her injuries to police.

The court heard Mullen, of St Serf’s Place, Crook of Devon, may have reacted badly from mixing alcohol with medication.

Sheriff William Wood, who was handed photos of the injuries, deferred sentence for background reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Margaret Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man admits terrifying 'stress relief' sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel
Margaret Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee cold caller robbed 79-year-old in his own home
Margaret Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Monday court round-up — Tan-nabis farm and compensating mum
Margaret Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in…
HMP Edinburgh.
Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years
76-year-old Catherine Powell admits racist assault on Irish neighbour.
Perthshire pensioner admits racist attack on Irish neighbour after telling her: 'You should have…
Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.
Fife man assaulted children by making them plank for an hour at a time
Margaret Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Killer of Trainspotting 2 star questions 'public interest' after being caught with illegal SIM…
Margaret Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pensioner blames 'near invisible' stop sign for two-vehicle smash on A94 in Perthshire
Margaret Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Friday court round-up — 'Speccy Harry Potter' police hit threat