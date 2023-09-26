Dundee boss Tony Docherty provides injury update on Tyler French and Jordan McGhee as he reveals more Dee knocks

Dundee boss Tony Docherty says the early signs over Tyler French’s injury suggest the issue is not as bad as first feared.

The defender is on loan at Greenock Morton after recovering from a broken leg suffered in January.

However, in just his second first-team appearance since that horrific injury, French went down needing treatment on the same leg during Ton’s defeat at Dunfermline.

He was stretchered off amid concern he’d had a reoccurrence of the injury just when he was getting back up to speed with regular games.

Early scans are positive, though Docherty added there is no confirmation yet.

“We have been in contact with Tyler and (Ton manager) Dougie Imrie,” the Dens boss said.

“He will be assessed at the start of this week but we are hopeful it is not as bad as first reported.

“It is still to be confirmed but the scans have shown that it is not fractured so fingers crossed that remains to be the case. We await confirmation of that.

“It was important to get him out and playing football but there is a six-month recall with Tyler.

“He is a Dundee player but it was important to get him as many competitive games as we could as part of his rehab from a really bad injury and then assess it in January again.

“It is important that Tyler still feels he is a Dundee player and he has the full support of us as a club.

“So hopefully this injury is just a setback.”

McGhee

Aside from players out on loan, Docherty also has some injury worries in his current Dens Park squad.

Ryan Howley missed the Premiership draw with Kilmarnock while defenders Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly remain out.

Zach Robinson shrugged off injury concern to start at the weekend but needs treatment once more while Scott Tiffoney also has an issue.

The biggest concern, however, is for Jordan McGhee.

The versatile defender played at right-back against Killie but limped off on 77 minutes.

“Jordan got a knock in the game and has hurt his foot,” Docherty explained.

“He tried to carry on but he found it impossible with the pain.

“So we are having to get him checked out and he is in with the physios and the medical department.

“We will need to get him assessed and see how that is.

“Scott Tiffoney came off at half-time because of the calf injury he had all week so again we will need to monitor that and see how he is.

“Zach Robinson is also with the medical department just now but Ryan Howley might train later in the week.”