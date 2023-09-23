Dougie Imrie gives update after Dundee loanee Tyler French is stretchered off for Morton

Dundee’s Tyler French will undergo a scan after picking up an injury in Morton’s loss to Dunfermline.

The loan star started the game at right-back and received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off.

He has injured the same leg that he broke during last season while playing for Dundee.

His replacement Darragh O’Connor only lasted five minutes before he received treatment and left the field of play.

“I’m not making excuses but we’ve picked up another two injuries, we’ll need to assess them very quickly and see where we go,” said Imrie.

“The injuries aren’t clearing up, they just keep coming week by week.

“We’ll need to get a scan, it’s the same leg that he hurt last year, so we’ll need to be really careful with him.

“We’ll need to get a scan and hopefully it’ll come back that it’s just a knock and it’s not the same leg that he unfortunately that he hurt last season that’s went again.

“Darragh has pain in his knee, I think it was dislocated. Hopefully it’s not.

“The luck is really going against us, we’ve already had three operations this season and it’s only September.”

Dunfermline won the game 3-1 through goals from Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Michael O’Halloran. Robbie Crawford scored for Morton.