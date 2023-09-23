Dougie Imrie gives update after Dundee loanee Tyler French is stretchered off for Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dougie Imrie gives update after Dundee loanee Tyler French is stretchered off for Morton

The Ton boss said the player will need to have a scan.

By Craig Cairns
Morton manager Dougie Imrie speaks on the phone while holding a cup of tea. Image: SNS.
Morton manager Dougie Imrie gave an update on loanee Tyler French. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s Tyler French will undergo a scan after picking up an injury in Morton’s loss to Dunfermline.

The loan star started the game at right-back and received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off.

He has injured the same leg that he broke during last season while playing for Dundee.

His replacement Darragh O’Connor only lasted five minutes before he received treatment and left the field of play.

“I’m not making excuses but we’ve picked up another two injuries, we’ll need to assess them very quickly and see where we go,” said Imrie.

Dundee’s Tyler French is on loan at Morton. Image: SNS.

“The injuries aren’t clearing up, they just keep coming week by week.

“We’ll need to get a scan, it’s the same leg that he hurt last year, so we’ll need to be really careful with him.

“We’ll need to get a scan and hopefully it’ll come back that it’s just a knock and it’s not the same leg that he unfortunately that he hurt last season that’s went again.

“Darragh has pain in his knee, I think it was dislocated. Hopefully it’s not.

“The luck is really going against us, we’ve already had three operations this season and it’s only September.”

Dunfermline won the game 3-1 through goals from Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Michael O’Halloran. Robbie Crawford scored for Morton.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the dugout against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee's 'resilience in absolute spades' in last-gasp Kilmarnock draw as he…
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: 10-man Dee defy VAR fury as Zak Rudden strikes stoppage-time equaliser
Owen Beck (left) has turned to great uncle, Liverpool legend Ian Rush, for advice as his career progresses. Images: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's on-loan Liverpool kid Owen Beck opens up on 'massive help and advice' from…
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must be ready for danger posed by newly 'stung' Inverness…
Fabrizio Ravanelli in action for Dundee against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Fabrizio Ravanelli landed at Dundee and showed the White Feather still had killer touch
Old colleagues Tony Docherty (left) and Derek McInnes (right) will go head-to-head for the first time as managers on Saturday when Dundee face Kilmarnock. Images: SNS
Tony Docherty couldn't care less about getting better of pal Derek McInnes - as…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - 'Doc vs Del' in Dundee & Did Mathew…
Tony Docherty is missing a number of stars ahead of Dundee's clash with Kilmarnock. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Tony Docherty faces Dundee fitness crisis for head-to-head with Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty will face Derek McInnes, Nick Montgomery and Malky Mackay in crunch clashes over the next few weeks.
What's next for Dundee? Three key clashes in focus as Dee target Premiership points
Tony Docherty arrives at Celtic Park.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'strange' prospect of facing Derek McInnes as he highlights…