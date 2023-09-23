Jim Goodwin gives Louis Moult injury update as Dundee United boss shows Highland ‘pride’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin gives Louis Moult injury update as Dundee United boss shows Highland ‘pride’

Goodwin was delighted to see his gutsy charges grind out victory.

By Alan Temple
The wild celebrations that followed Dundee United's goal against Inverness
The wild celebrations that followed United's winner. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin was bursting with pride after watching Dundee United claim a gutsy, dramatic 1-0 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Tangerines went down to 10 men for a second successive week after substitute Jordan Tillson received two bookings in the space of four minutes at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium.

However, United dug deep and claimed a memorable winner deep into stoppage time, with Chris Mochrie scrambling home the ugliest goal that he’s ever likely to score; not that he’ll care a jot.

The breathless triumph sends the Terrors — unbeaten in nine games, with seven wins in that time — back to the top of the Championship.

Mochrie, centre, leaps for joy
Mochrie, centre, leaps for joy. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

United boss Goodwin said: “There was a really strong character shown at the end from my players. With 10 minutes to go, you’re probably thinking 0-0 is not a terrible result.

“So, for us to go and nick the winner like we did is full credit to the team.

“Playing the last half-hour with a man less is very difficult. We showed resilience, togetherness and team spirit. That’s what pleases me the most.

“Managers talk about pride a little bit too often in the modern-day game — but today I’m very proud of my players and delighted they could grind out a really important result.”

Louis Moult precaution

As well as their numerical disadvantage, United also grabbed the victory without talismanic marksman Louis Moult, who limped off in the first period with a groin complaint.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin on the touchline in the Highland
Goodwin on the touchline in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Offering an update, Goodwin said: “Hopefully we’ve taken him off early enough so that there’s not any serious damage.

“It’s a disappointing one, but I’m very lucky as a manager to have someone of the experience of Tony Watt to call upon.

“I thought Tony did really well for us. He’s just missing that goal to bring him a little bit of confidence. He got into some really good areas playing as the No.9, held the ball up well — particularly when we were down to 10 men — and got us up the pitch.”

While United lost Moult to injury, they welcomed skipper Ross Docherty back into the starting line-up for the first time since August 26.

Goodwin explained: “In hindsight, that was a calculated risk on our part, given how influential he is. He’s our captain, our leader.”

Tillson red card verdict

Tillson’s quick-fire dismissal came just nine minutes after he entered the fray to replace Declan Glass, with the on-loan Ross County man given his marching orders from referee Calum Scott for a foul on Charlie Gilmour.

Jordan Tillson is shown a red card for Dundee United
A disbelieving Tillson. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “Jordan, in hindsight, shouldn’t put himself in that situation but, at the same time, I didn’t think there was a great deal in it.

“I do think the reaction of the Inverness player (Gilmour), similar to last week (with Morton’s Calum Waters), was disappointing. That’s what makes the referee think it was worse than what it was, on both occasions.”

