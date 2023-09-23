Tony Docherty hails Dundee’s ‘resilience in absolute spades’ in last-gasp Kilmarnock draw as he slams red card decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty hails Dundee’s ‘resilience in absolute spades’ in last-gasp Kilmarnock draw as he slams red card decision

Zak Rudden pounced in stoppage-time to make it 2-2 after Josh Mulligan was sent off in the first half.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the dugout against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the dugout against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“Resilience in absolute spades” saw Dundee battle back to a last-gasp leveller against Kilmarnock says manager Tony Docherty.

Despite taking the lead through Amadou Bakayoko early on, two first-half VAR calls went against the Dark Blues.

First a penalty for handball against Bakayoko gave Dan Armstrong the chance to make it 1-1.

Then less than five minutes later Josh Mulligan was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Armstrong.

A decision Docherty disagreed with – and it seems VAR official Euan Anderson also disagreed after sending referee David Munro to the monitor.

However, Munro stuck to his decision to the fury of the home dugout and support to see Dundee play out the final hour with 10 men.

“It was never a red card and I said to the referee,” Docherty said.

Josh Mulligan is sent off for this challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS
Josh Mulligan is sent off for a challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS

“There were worse challenges in the game and I was really disappointed when he went across to the monitor, usually they reverse their decision. Derek (McInnes) told me it was a yellow card.

“I thought he would reverse it but I spoke to him at half-time and he deemed it to be reckless.

“There was nobody more shocked than Josh Mulligan.

“Yes, it was a foul and a booking. It’s about consistency – if that’s the decision for that tackle then there should have been seven or eight red cards today.”

Penalty

Kilmarnock celebrate after Armstrong made it 1-1. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock celebrate after Armstrong made it 1-1. Image: SNS

The penalty was also controversial with the ball striking Bakayoko on the arm from close range.

Docherty said: “What is the handball rule? I’m not sure.

“I thought we were harshly treated today but I don’t want to be talking about officials – I want to talk about my team and they showed resilience in absolute spades.”

‘Reacted magnificently’

That was clear with the stoppage-time equaliser from substitute Zak Rudden no less than the Dark Blues deserved after standing up to their opponents throughout the second period despite being a man down.

Armstrong had struck with nine minutes to go to make it 2-1. And it looked like that would be enough to earn Killie all three points.

But a late corner saw the ball fall to Rudden in the six-yard box and he made no mistake.

“We had so many positives today,” Docherty added.

Zak Rudden pounces to secure his side a point. Image: SNS
Zak Rudden pounces to secure his side a point. Image: SNS

“No game goes the way you want but it’s how you react and my players reacted magnificently today.

“I’m delighted with my team to come back from a game where you are 2-1 down, down to 10 men and nine minutes to go.

“They showed real resilience and I’m not surprised. It’s a fantastic group, I say it all the time, they work hard every day and I say to them they will get their rewards for doing that – today they got their rewards.

“A couple of weeks ago at McDiarmid Park we showed have taken all three points but only got a point – today we gained a point.

“There is a real mentality about my team and that’s what I was pleased about today.”

