St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits to a worrying recurring theme after Hibs defeat and gives Chris Kane update

Saints continue to concede soft goals.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has admitted that until his team stop conceding soft goals they’ll not be able to break their Premiership winless streak.

The Perth side’s grim start to the season continued at Easter Road, with Saints defeated 2-0 by Hibs.

In the end, Nick Montgomery’s side were in cruise control.

But it may well have been a different story had the visitors not fallen behind to a ball to the back post and a free header 10 minutes before half-time.

“The goals we are conceding just now are poor,” said MacLean.

“The first Hibs goal comes from a second phase set-play and someone just doesn’t do their job at the back post so it’s poor from us.

Lewis Miller's header beats St Johnstone goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov.
Lewis Miller’s header beats St Johnstone goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

“We were well in the game, we were frustrating them and we could have done better.

“We had a lot of opportunities in the transition and it was just the final pass, that final ball or the final run which cost us.

“The second goal was also a very poor goal to lose as we had bodies around about it but we didn’t have enough pressure on the ball and they played a ball around the corner and we got done.

“We are still trying to find that formula and that best formation with the players we have got.

“There were some good things but ultimately if you defend like that and concede in the way we did, you don’t deserve to win games of football.”

Kane injury update

MacLean’s game-plan wasn’t helped by Chris Kane missing the game through injury.

Captain Liam Gordon was also sidelined, having failed to recover from his head knock the previous weekend.

“Chris picked up a knock on his quad on Wednesday and we thought he was going to be OK but he trained on Friday and felt it tighten,” said MacLean.

“With all of the injuries he’s had, we didn’t want to take the risk to play.

“Hopefully I’ll have the two of them back for next week.”

Sven Sprangler made his St Johnstone debut.
Sven Sprangler made his St Johnstone debut. Image: SNS.

Sven Sprangler made his debut and was probably Saints’ man of the match.

“He was very good and I’m sure everyone inside the stadium saw what he’s going to bring to us,” said MacLean.

There was also a first appearance – off the bench – for 16-year-old Fran Franczak.

“He’s going to have a big future and we have high hopes for him,” said MacLean.

“We need to try and put him in when the time is right and he got his first minutes today and I’m sure there will be many more to come.”

