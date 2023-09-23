Familiar story for St Johnstone in 2-0 defeat to Hibs as they shoot themselves in the foot again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Familiar story for St Johnstone in 2-0 defeat to Hibs as they shoot themselves in the foot again

The Perth side continue to be the authors of their own downfall.

By Eric Nicolson
Lewis Miller's header beats St Johnstone goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov.
Lewis Miller's header beats St Johnstone goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone went down to their fourth Premiership defeat of the season.

And the theme of their 2-0 defeat to Hibs was an all too familiar one.

The Perth side shot themselves in the foot yet again by allowing their opponents to score a soft first goal.

Given they’ve only found the net in one Premiership game this season, the odds were stacked against a comeback from that moment on.

Saints were actually growing into the game and had twice come close to opening the scoring before Lewis Miller’s goal.

David Marshall was rooted to the spot as Cammy MacPherson’s 20-yard shot flew just outside his left-hand post.

And Dan Phillips worked himself space in the box with a lovely bit of footwork but couldn’t keep his effort on target.

Hibs broke the deadlock with a goal similar to Amadou Bakayoko’s for Dundee a few weeks ago – a ball to the back post and an unchallenged header.

Saints started the second half well and Andy Considine came close to scoring with a header from a Graham Carey corner.

Minutes before that, though, Hibs substitute Elie Youan, had skied a shot over the bar when it looked like a certain goal.

The Hibs second goal.
The Hibs second goal. Image: SNS.

Nick Montgomery’s men put the game to bed on the 69th minute when he gave Dimitar Mitov no chance with a low shot from just inside the box.

A Hibs third looked likelier than a Saints consolation late in the match, with Sam McClelland making a fantastic sliding block to keep the score at 2-0.

St Johnstone – Mitov 6, Brown 5, Considine 7, May 6 (Jephcott, 75), MacPherson 6 (Franczak, 75), Carey 6, Wright 5 (Kucheriavyi 66, 5), McClelland 6, Robinson 6, Sprangler 7.5, Phillips 7. Subs not used – Richards, Gallacher, Olufunwa, Smith, Turner-Cooke, Costelloe.

Sven Sprangler made his St Johnstone debut.
Sven Sprangler made his St Johnstone debut. Image: SNS.

Saints’ star man – Sven Sprangler

Conversation