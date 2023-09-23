Dunfermline 3-1 Morton: James McPake’s men move closer to top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline 3-1 Morton: James McPake’s men move closer to top spot

The Pars moved to within three points of the top of the Championship after victory over Morton at East End Park.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake's Dunfermline recorded a comfortable win over Morton. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake's Dunfermline recorded a comfortable win over Morton. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Morton have been a difficult opponent for Dunfermline in recent years.

There was an ease with which they took a two-goal lead in this one, through first-half goals from Craig Wighton and Lewis McCann sending them on their way.

Robbie Crawford pulled one back late on and Michael O’Halloran restored their advantage to seal the Pars’ first win over Morton in seven attempts.

The Dunfermline players celebrate. Image: SNS.

The victory moves Dunfermline up to fourth in the Championship, three points behind leaders Dundee United.

Dunfermline take an early lead

Dunfermline took the game to Dougie Imrie’s side from the off and went close in the opening minutes when Josh Edwards’ shot was deflected wide.

The opener came inside 10 minutes when Wighton converted Joe Chalmers’ corner, his third of the season.

Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton opened the scoring versus Morton. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Wighton was involved again when Dundee loanee Tyler French was robbed and the Pars striker laid off the ball for McCann in a lovely one-two before McCann’s 30-yard effort came crashing off the underside of the bar.

The Pars continued to dominate and were rewarded on 27 minutes when Ewan Otoo burst out of defence to link down the left, eventually leading to Edwards’ low cross being tapped in by McCann.

That was the 22-year-old sixth goal in nine appearances this season and he should have had his seventh just before half-time.

Edwards’ defence-splitting pass on the counter found Wighton who squared for the unmarked McCann but he put it over the bar.

Lewis McCann scored his sixth goal of the season versus Morton. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

That followed a decent spell of pressure for Morton but they failed to register a shot on target in the half.

Morton start second half brightly

Morton emerged from the break with a renewed purpose and should have done better with a chance a few minutes after the restart when an unmarked Cameron Blues hooked his shot wide.

That momentum was disrupted when French went down to receive treatment for a lengthy period of time and was eventually stretchered off.

His replacement Darragh O’Connor lasted only five minutes before he was taken off injured as well.

Dunfermline got a grip once more and a Ben Summers shot was saved well and McCann dragged a shot wide when he had options in the middle.

At the other end, Morton were still struggling to work the keeper and there were blocked shots from Steven Boyd and Crawford, with Sam Fisher solid in the middle of the Pars back three.

Alex Jakubiak was then introduced for home debut and had two chances in quick succession. The first was saved comfortably by MacDonald, the second was a better opportunity but he pulled it wide.

Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak set up his side’s third goal versus Morton. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Owen Moffat, another substitute, was denied his first goal for the club by another MacDonald save after a solo run.

With eight minutes remaining, Crawford pulled one back for Morton from their first shot on target, beating Sharp with a shot on the turn.

It set up a nervy finish but Dunfermline sealed the win through O’Halloran’s goal when he raced on to Jakubiak’s high through ball to finish, his first goal for the club.

Line-ups

Dunfermline (3-4-1-2): Sharp; Comrie, Fisher, Otoo; O’Halloran, Hamilton, Chalmers, Edwards; Summers (Allan 90+5′); Wighton (Jakubiak 68′), McCann (Moffat 73′).
Subs not used: Little, Fenton, T. Sutherland.

Morton (4-2-3-1): MacDonald; French (O’Connor 55′ (Wilson 60′)), Baird, Broadfoot, Waters; Blues, Power; McGrattan (Bearne 72′), Crawford, Boyd (Gillespie 73′); Muirhead.
Subs not used: Mullen, Davidson.

