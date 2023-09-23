Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: 10-man Dee defy VAR fury as Zak Rudden strikes stoppage-time equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee 2-2 Kilmarnock: 10-man Dee defy VAR fury as Zak Rudden strikes stoppage-time equaliser

Two key VAR decisions went against the Dark Blues at Dens Park but they fought back to earn a point.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Ten-man Dundee battled to an incredible 2-2 draw at home to Kilmarnock thanks to a last-gasp Zak Rudden strike.

A VAR double-whammy left the Dark Blues reeling in the first half after Amadou Bakayoko had given the home side a 1-0 lead.

Within five minutes referee David Munro had been to the monitor twice – the first time to award a penalty for handball against Bakayoko in the area.

Dan Armstrong fired in the resultant penalty before the same player was taken down by Josh Mulligan on 34 minutes.

Referee David Munro goes to the VAR monitor. Image: SNS
A straight red card came out from Munro but, after VAR review, stuck to his original decision.

Armstrong then looked to have won it on 81 minutes before Rudden levelled things again in stoppage time.

There was still time for Derek McInnes to be shown a straight red card as well.

First half

Zach Robinson and Owen Beck shook off injury worries to start with Tony Docherty making three changes – Mulligan, Jordan McGhee and Scott Tiffoney in for Fin Robertson, Cammy Kerr and the injured Ryan Howley.

Bakayoko puts Dundee in front. Image: SNS
Things got off to a positive start for the Dark Blues with Beck impressing once more.

The opening goal came from his clipped corner delivery, flicked on by Joe Shaughnessy and buried at the far post by Bakayoko.

It was the big striker’s first goal at Dens Park and his third in four games for club and country.

Slowly Killie grew into the game and two VAR decisions in five minutes swung it in their favour.

Kilmarnock celebrate after Armstrong made it 1-1. Image: SNS
Half-an-hour in referee David Munro was sent to the monitor to check a handball decision and blew for a penalty.

Dan Armstrong stepped up to fire past Trevor Carson for 1-0 before Armstrong was taken down by Mulligan four minutes later.

It was a tired challenge after running the length of the pitch but, to the surprise of many, out came the red card from Munro.

Josh Mulligan is sent off for this challenge on Dan Armstrong. Image: SNS
VAR instructed him to go to the monitor to review the decision but the referee stuck to his red card assessment and the Dee were down to 10 men.

From there every decision was met with anger and derision from a furious home support.

Second half

Docherty swapped Tiffoney for Robertson at the break as he tweaked his tactics, opting for a narrow midfield and Robinson dropping in on the left.

He would come off for the fresh legs of Rudden on 63 minutes with Dundee a man down but holding their own.

But despite restricting their opponents to few chances, there was a big blow to come on 81 minutes.

Andrew Dallas created it with a pintpoint low cross from the left dissecting the Dundee defence and giving Armstrong an open goal for his second of the day.

Zak Rudden pounces to secure his side a point. Image: SNS
That looked like game over but Rudden had other ideas.

It was so late Trevor Carson was up for the corner but Beck’s delivery was headed down by Lamie and Rudden was in the right place to knock home.

But there was still time for another red card, this time for McInnes. With Killie throwing everything forward, the ball looked to have gone out of play and the away boss stopped it on the pitch.

However, it hadn’t gone out and a bemused McInnes was shown red.

Finally the whistle went and brought a deserved point for the Dark Blues.

And a big moment for Rudden – his first Premiership goal of the season.

Player Ratings

Dundee: Carson 6, McGhee 6 (Kerr 76), Shaughnessy 7, Lamie 7, Beck 9, Boateng 7, McCowan 6 (Cameron 86), Mulligan 5, Tiffoney 6 (Robertson 46, 7), Robinson 6 (Rudden 63, 8), Bakayoko 7.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Pineda, Ashcroft, Sylla, Lewis.

Kilmarnock: Dennis, Wright, Mayo, Deas (Davies 46), Lyons (Polworth 73), Vassell, Kennedy, Armstrong (McKenzie 89), Magennis, Findley, Watkins (Dallas 38).

Subs not used: Watson, Sanders, Murray, Cameron, O’Hara.

Referee: David Munro

Attendance: 6,101

Star Man: Owen Beck

On-loan Liverpool man Beck was the outstanding player on the park.

Relentless running, taking on men and defensively sound.

Beck had it tough against Killie star man Armstrong but rarely came off second best in one-on-ones.

And played his part in both goals with two fine corner-kick deliveries.

