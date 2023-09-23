Dundee’s on-loan Liverpool kid Owen Beck opens up on ‘massive help and advice’ from legendary great uncle Ian Rush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s on-loan Liverpool kid Owen Beck opens up on ‘massive help and advice’ from legendary great uncle Ian Rush

Dens Park star can turn to legendary relative for advice on his football journey.

By Sean Hamilton
Owen Beck (left) has turned to great uncle, Liverpool legend Ian Rush, for advice as his career progresses. Images: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck (left) has turned to great uncle, Liverpool legend Ian Rush, for advice as his career progresses. Images: David Young/Shutterstock

When a Liverpool legend gives him advice, Owen Beck listens – especially as the legend in question is his great uncle Ian Rush.

Beck is one of the most promising prospects at Anfield, with the left-back joining Dundee in July on a season-long loan to gain more first-team experience.

The Wales under-21 defender is doing just that, becoming a firm fixture with Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues.

However, Beck also admits his footballing learning curve has been helped hugely by his relative, Rush, who was one of the world’s greatest strikers – and still Liverpool’s leading all-time scorer, netting 346 goals for the club in the 1980s and 90s.

Beck stated: “He has been a massive help to me.

“He has given me a lot of advice over the years. That advice is really valuable coming from someone who was a great player with a great career.

“Any advice he gives me, I take on board as I realise it is from the best.

“I have seen a lot of his clips and goals – he was an exceptional player.”

Owen Beck’s great uncle Ian Rush is one of Liverpool’s all-time greatest players. Image: Shutterstock

Beck has risen through the ranks at Liverpool with his ultimate dream to become a regular in the Reds first team.

The defender admits he takes inspiration from others who have already made the step up from the club’s academy.

The 21-year-old added: “There is obviously Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, players like that who you see breaking through, doing so well and playing regularly for Liverpool Football club.

“It just gives you inspiration to be the next one.

“They have done it and it is something I want to do.

“Liverpool is the club I am at and I would love to play there but right now I just need to keep doing the things I am doing day by day, keep performing well for Dundee and see where that takes me.”

Scotland captain Andy Robertson.
Scotland captain and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson. Image: SNS

The current Liverpool left-back is, of course, Scotland captain Andy Robertson who left Dundee United to move to Hull City and then the Reds.

And he is someone Beck holds in the highest regard.

Beck added: “I haven’t spoken to Andy yet about Scotland.

“But obviously I know he played in Scotland before going to Hull and then to Liverpool.

“In my opinion, he is now the best left-back in the world.”

Liverpool hopeful ‘really enjoying’ Dundee

Beck had a previous loan spell last year at Portuguese club Famalicao that was cut short with the player denied game time.

However, Beck is now revelling in being at Dundee, who will look to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Celtic against Kilmarnock at Dens on Saturday.

He said: “I am really enjoying it so far. I have got off to a positive start and I am just looking to build on it each week with positive performances and getting more goals and assists.

Owen Beck holds off Alistair Johnston and Callum McGregor of Celtic. Image: Photo by David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

“I have to thank the gaffer for putting his trust in me and I just need to repay him by performing well each week.”

“After the defeat at Celtic we are all raring to get back in front of the home fans.

“It is another chance to go and get three points. We have been working hard in training on what we need to do and all the boys are ready.”

More from Dundee FC

Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must be ready for danger posed by newly 'stung' Inverness…
Fabrizio Ravanelli in action for Dundee against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Fabrizio Ravanelli landed at Dundee and showed the White Feather still had killer touch
Old colleagues Tony Docherty (left) and Derek McInnes (right) will go head-to-head for the first time as managers on Saturday when Dundee face Kilmarnock. Images: SNS
Tony Docherty couldn't care less about getting better of pal Derek McInnes - as…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - 'Doc vs Del' in Dundee & Did Mathew…
Tony Docherty is missing a number of stars ahead of Dundee's clash with Kilmarnock. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Tony Docherty faces Dundee fitness crisis for head-to-head with Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty will face Derek McInnes, Nick Montgomery and Malky Mackay in crunch clashes over the next few weeks.
What's next for Dundee? Three key clashes in focus as Dee target Premiership points
Tony Docherty arrives at Celtic Park.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'strange' prospect of facing Derek McInnes as he highlights…
Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes will be in opposite dugouts on Saturday.
PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and…
Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says penalty pain will fire up 'determined' Ryan Howley
Zach Robinson stays down with injury as Celtic make it 2-0 against Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson becomes Dundee doubt after 'blatant foul' before Celtic goal 'left him on…

Conversation