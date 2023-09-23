Dundee’s on-loan Liverpool kid Owen Beck opens up on ‘massive help and advice’ from legendary great uncle Ian Rush

When a Liverpool legend gives him advice, Owen Beck listens – especially as the legend in question is his great uncle Ian Rush.

Beck is one of the most promising prospects at Anfield, with the left-back joining Dundee in July on a season-long loan to gain more first-team experience.

The Wales under-21 defender is doing just that, becoming a firm fixture with Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues.

However, Beck also admits his footballing learning curve has been helped hugely by his relative, Rush, who was one of the world’s greatest strikers – and still Liverpool’s leading all-time scorer, netting 346 goals for the club in the 1980s and 90s.

Beck stated: “He has been a massive help to me.

“He has given me a lot of advice over the years. That advice is really valuable coming from someone who was a great player with a great career.

“Any advice he gives me, I take on board as I realise it is from the best.

“I have seen a lot of his clips and goals – he was an exceptional player.”

Beck has risen through the ranks at Liverpool with his ultimate dream to become a regular in the Reds first team.

The defender admits he takes inspiration from others who have already made the step up from the club’s academy.

The 21-year-old added: “There is obviously Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, players like that who you see breaking through, doing so well and playing regularly for Liverpool Football club.

“It just gives you inspiration to be the next one.

“They have done it and it is something I want to do.

“Liverpool is the club I am at and I would love to play there but right now I just need to keep doing the things I am doing day by day, keep performing well for Dundee and see where that takes me.”

The current Liverpool left-back is, of course, Scotland captain Andy Robertson who left Dundee United to move to Hull City and then the Reds.

And he is someone Beck holds in the highest regard.

Beck added: “I haven’t spoken to Andy yet about Scotland.

“But obviously I know he played in Scotland before going to Hull and then to Liverpool.

“In my opinion, he is now the best left-back in the world.”

Liverpool hopeful ‘really enjoying’ Dundee

Beck had a previous loan spell last year at Portuguese club Famalicao that was cut short with the player denied game time.

However, Beck is now revelling in being at Dundee, who will look to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Celtic against Kilmarnock at Dens on Saturday.

He said: “I am really enjoying it so far. I have got off to a positive start and I am just looking to build on it each week with positive performances and getting more goals and assists.

“I have to thank the gaffer for putting his trust in me and I just need to repay him by performing well each week.”

“After the defeat at Celtic we are all raring to get back in front of the home fans.

“It is another chance to go and get three points. We have been working hard in training on what we need to do and all the boys are ready.”