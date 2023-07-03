Dundee snap up ‘extremely exciting’ Liverpool full-back Owen Beck on loan

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has sealed his second loan deal of the day after adding highly-rated Liverpool defender Owen Beck.

The 20-year-old has signed on a season-long deal from Anfield and will join the Dark Blues as they jet out to Ireland this week.

That’s after goalkeeper Jon McCracken arrived on loan from Norwich City this afternoon.

Beck’s club career is yet to take off but he has earned 10 U/21 caps for Wales and signed a five-year deal at Liverpool in 2021.

The left-back has been compared to Scotland captain Andy Robertson due to his attacking abilities and is the great-nephew of Anfield legend Ian Rush.

Beck made his Liverpool debut in an EFL Cup win over Preston North End in October 2021 before featuring again off the bench in the next round against Leicester City.

He then joined Portuguese club Famalicao but swiftly returned before heading to Bolton Wanderers in English League One.

He played nine times for Bolton in the first half of last season before returning to Liverpool in January.

‘Extremely exciting player’

Dundee boss Tony Docherty told the club website: “I am thrilled we’ve managed to land Owen for the season and I think it’s fantastic for the club to be able to get somebody of his standard.

“There was a lot of interest from other clubs and he could have joined some good English teams, but the fact that he chose us shows where the club is at the moment.

“He is a hugely talented player, you don’t get offered a long-term contract at Liverpool if you are not.

“He just needs to find his way in terms of this period in his career. We think Dundee Football Club are the platform for him.

“I think we are getting an extremely exciting player, a left-back who likes to go forward and play as a wing-back, has very good delivery, and is excellent on the ball.

“There are also areas of his game that we are going to help him develop too.

“I would like to put on record our thanks to Liverpool Football Club and a special thanks to Matt Newberry (Liverpool’s head of senior academy recruitment).

“I am sure the Dundee fans will see his quality when he comes in.”