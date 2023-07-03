Dundee snap up ‘extremely exciting’ Liverpool full-back Owen Beck on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee snap up ‘extremely exciting’ Liverpool full-back Owen Beck on loan

Dens boss Tony Docherty adds Beck after sealing deal for Norwich goalkeeper Jon McCracken.

By George Cran
Owen Beck
Owen Beck in action for Wales U/21s. Image: PA.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has sealed his second loan deal of the day after adding highly-rated Liverpool defender Owen Beck.

The 20-year-old has signed on a season-long deal from Anfield and will join the Dark Blues as they jet out to Ireland this week.

That’s after goalkeeper Jon McCracken arrived on loan from Norwich City this afternoon.

Beck’s club career is yet to take off but he has earned 10 U/21 caps for Wales and signed a five-year deal at Liverpool in 2021.

The left-back has been compared to Scotland captain Andy Robertson due to his attacking abilities and is the great-nephew of Anfield legend Ian Rush.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Owen Beck during a Carabao Cup quarter final at Anfield. Image: PA.

Beck made his Liverpool debut in an EFL Cup win over Preston North End in October 2021 before featuring again off the bench in the next round against Leicester City.

He then joined Portuguese club Famalicao but swiftly returned before heading to Bolton Wanderers in English League One.

He played nine times for Bolton in the first half of last season before returning to Liverpool in January.

‘Extremely exciting player’

Dundee boss Tony Docherty told the club website: “I am thrilled we’ve managed to land Owen for the season and I think it’s fantastic for the club to be able to get somebody of his standard.

“There was a lot of interest from other clubs and he could have joined some good English teams, but the fact that he chose us shows where the club is at the moment.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS.

“He is a hugely talented player, you don’t get offered a long-term contract at Liverpool if you are not.

“He just needs to find his way in terms of this period in his career. We think Dundee Football Club are the platform for him.

“I think we are getting an extremely exciting player, a left-back who likes to go forward and play as a wing-back, has very good delivery, and is excellent on the ball.

“There are also areas of his game that we are going to help him develop too.

“I would like to put on record our thanks to Liverpool Football Club and a special thanks to Matt Newberry (Liverpool’s head of senior academy recruitment).

“I am sure the Dundee fans will see his quality when he comes in.”

