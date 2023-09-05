PODCAST: Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?

Dundee look to have recruited a star in the making on loan from Liverpool.

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss Owen Beck’s instant impact at Dens Park, his attributes and areas in need of improvement and the chances of the Dark Blues keeping hold of him for a full season.

Could Beck even go on to become the next Andy Robertson?

There’s an in-depth post mortem of Saturday’s 2-2 draw between St Johnstone and Dundee and analysis of the ‘functional’ Dundee United side which continues to get the job done in the Championship.

