PODCAST: Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

PODCAST: Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?

The on-loan Liverpool left-back is on his way to becoming the fans' favourite at Dundee that Robertson was in his one season with Dundee United.

Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson?
Is Owen Beck the next Andy Robertson? Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
By Eric Nicolson

Dundee look to have recruited a star in the making on loan from Liverpool.

In this week’s Courier Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss Owen Beck’s instant impact at Dens Park, his attributes and areas in need of improvement and the chances of the Dark Blues keeping hold of him for a full season.

Could Beck even go on to become the next Andy Robertson?

There’s an in-depth post mortem of Saturday’s 2-2 draw between St Johnstone and Dundee and analysis of the ‘functional’ Dundee United side which continues to get the job done in the Championship.

Listen below at Podbean –

Subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Or you can now watch the podcast free on YouTube –

More from Dundee FC

Dundee have made 16 signings this summer including (from left) Antonio Portales, Owen Beck, Trevor Carson and Mo Sylla.
Dundee summer transfer window assessed - who stands out as star signing, who is…
Dundee were well worth their lead at St Johnstone but let their lead slip. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Gutted Dundee taught harsh lesson but Tony Docherty's men are showing there…
Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty: We will learn from St Johnstone disappointment
Ricki Lamie made his Dundee debut at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee new boy Ricki Lamie says St Johnstone draw felt like a defeat as…
Dundee dejection at full-time after St Johnstone's last-gasp equaliser. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from hugely frustrating St Johnstone draw
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
'Shocked' Tony Docherty insists Dundee should have been out of sight before St Johnstone's…
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi celebrates scoring to make it 2-2.
St Johnstone make dramatic comeback in 2-2 draw with Dundee as Max Kucheriavyi scores…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Dundee's Cammy Kerr on key Premiership trait, his non-stop learning curve and Eddie Annand
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time of the Dons' defeat to BK Hacken.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish teams once made history in Europe, now continental game has passed…
Dundee have signed Marcel Lewis on loan from Burnley. Image: PA.
Dundee complete loan deal for 'tricky winger' Marcel Lewis after Charlie Adam recommendation

Conversation