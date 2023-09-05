Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed after person hit by train

The railway line between Dundee and Aberdeen is closed after a person was hit by a train.

Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident, which was announced just after 11am on Tuesday.

ScotRail says services are suspended between Montrose and Aberdeen, and Dundee and Arbroath.

Passengers are also unable to travel on the line from Aberdeen to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

National Rail says services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

It anticipates disruption will continue until 2pm.

Passengers are permitted to use their tickets on Stagecoach East Buses services on route 73/73A between Dundee and Arbroath.

Not linked to signalling fault

The incident comes hours after a signalling fault in the Arbroath area was cited for closing the same line.

However, Network Rail says this is not linked to the accident.

It tweeted: “We’ve fixed the signalling issue between Arbroath and Dundee, however, the emergency services are dealing with an incident on the line in the area now.

“Services will continue to be disrupted while they work.”

British Transport Police has been contacted.